"His work ethic is second to none" - Dodgers star Chris Taylor heaps praise on Shohei Ohtani for his incredible training regime

Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani is a rare baseball player who can pitch, hit, and run at an elite level. The two-way MLB star is one of the most dedicated athletes in the sport, according to his Dodgers teammate Chris Taylor.

Taylor recently shared his experience working out with Ohtani at the Dodgers Stadium during this off-season in an interview with CT3 hosted by Doug McKain.

“His work ethic is second to none… I don’t think I’ve seen someone take so long in between each rep because he puts that much focus into it.” Taylor said.

Ohtani's unusual approach and deliberate pace between reps demonstrate his immense focus and precision in every movement. Ohtani ensures that each repetition contributes to his overall performance on the field.

Shohei Ohtani also considers endurance, agility, and strength training an integral component of his conditioning program apart from his specialized pitching and hitting workouts, ensuring that he remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the demanding MLB season.

The impact of Shohei Ohtani on the team

Shohei Ohtani had an instant impact when he entered the MLB in 2018 after signing with the Los Angeles Angels. He batted .285 and hit 22 home runs while posting a 3.31 ERA in 10 games as a starting pitcher, thereby winning the AL Rookie of the Year award.

In 2021, he received the AL Most Valuable Player award. Ohtani won the AL MVP again in 2023, becoming the first player to win it twice by unanimous vote.

Shohei Ohtani is the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle in MLB history. He has inspired the next generation of players and fans both in the US and Japan with his exceptional talent for pitching and hitting.

His immense popularity among fans and enthusiasts has also brought more international recognition to the game.

LA Dodgers introduce Shohei Ohtani

In December 2023, the Japanese superstar signed a ten-year $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers, which is one of the richest deals in North American sports history.

Ohtani is expected to be a key player for the Dodgers, who are aiming to win their eighth World Series title in the upcoming season.

