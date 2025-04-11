"Hollywood Mookie Betts" - Fans excited for Dodgers superstar's latest appearance to promote Ben Affleck movie

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts is not limiting his appearance to the baseball diamond. He is taking his talents to Hollywood as he is featured in a promotional video for the Ben Affleck starrer "The Accountant 2," which will be released on April 25.

On Thursday, Betts shared a promo from the movie where he engages in a tongue-in-cheek back-and-forth, pitching his own fictional accountant as the best in the business — a not-so-subtle nod to Ben Affleck’s character in the original action-thriller.

“Thanks, but I’ve been working with my guy since my time in Boston,” Betts said.

Betts promoted the movie in his caption, which read:

"Met my guy back in Boston. Wouldn’t trade him for any other. #Accountant2 See The Accountant 2 only in theaters April 25 #ad."

Netizens on the internet couldn't get enough of the promo as they commented with hilarious reactions.

"Hollywood Mookie 🤩" one fan commented.

"TOO good. 🔥" another wrote.

"Okkkk @bryanburney13 x Mook. 🔥🔥🔥. Love this!!!" one fan added.

Fans continued to send love to Betts.

"Is he a bowler tho? 😂❤️🎳 is that a bowling ball I spy 👀" one fan asked.

"goat tings," another added.

"We all have unique points of view. There’s no accountant like THE Accountant," one fan said.

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) returns in The Accountant 2. Here's the official synopsis of the movie via IMDb:

"When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Affleck) to solve the murder.

"With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive -- all intent on putting a stop to their search."

Ben Affleck shared his reservations for Mookie Betts trade out of Boston

To this day, the Boston Red Sox trading Mookie Betts remains a contentious point among sports fans. Even the above promo from The Accountant 2 was a subtle dig at that trade, which saw Betts being shipped to LA in Feb. 2020 along with David Price in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs.

At the time, Affleck also gave his hot take on this controversial trade, as he said (via CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith):

"It's very hard for me to understand how you let Mookie Betts go. I don't know if there's some reason people don't know about or something."

While the Red Sox haven't been the same team since, the Dodgers were able to win two World Series after Mookie Betts' arrival.

