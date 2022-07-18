"Holy s*** bro that had to hurt" "You Can Literally Hear His Bone Crack" - Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale exits game against New York Yankees after being hit by line drive

Things went from bad to worse for the Boston Red Sox in the first inning against the New York Yankees when Chris Sale was injured. They already found themselves down on the scoreboard and then lost their starting pitcher on an improbable play.

Talkin' Yanks posted a clip of the injury to Twitter. Viewer discretion is advised. There is a shot of his finger that some might find disturbing.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game https://t.co/FNDsWNVzBc

This play generated a very visceral reaction immediately, as everybody can imagine what that felt like. Getting hit by a baseball at any time hurts. When the ball comes rocketing off the bat of an MLB player, it has to be immensely painful.

Quentin Milliken @QueMilliken Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game https://t.co/FNDsWNVzBc You Can Literally Hear His Bone Crack. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… You Can Literally Hear His Bone Crack. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Chris Sale is likely looking at a stint on the Injury List, though hopefully not for too long. While the finger appears to be broken, everybody is wishing for a speedy recovery.

Hector @Hector03408772 @TalkinYanks Holy shit bro that had to hurt @TalkinYanks Holy shit bro that had to hurt

This injury could affect the rest of Chris Sale's season. In the short-term, it will certainly affect the Boston Red Sox's chances of winning this game against the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees fans hate to see Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale leave with injury

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Despite the heated rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, nobody cheers for injury. Every fan wants to see the best of the best take each other on, and have their team come out on top. Injuries are the worst part of all spots.

RabidQuail @RabidQuail @TalkinYanks Wanted the yankees to knock him out the game but not that way @TalkinYanks Wanted the yankees to knock him out the game but not that way

This is a terrible feeling for Chris Sale and all of his supporters, as he has worked so hard to come back from injuries alread this season. Now, in just his second start back, a new injury will certainly cause him to miss more time.

Dom Zipfel @domzipfel



Dude just worked his way back from a hell of an injury and this happens, even as the competition here, you really really really hate to see this. Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game https://t.co/FNDsWNVzBc God damnit man this sucks.Dude just worked his way back from a hell of an injury and this happens, even as the competition here, you really really really hate to see this. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… God damnit man this sucks. Dude just worked his way back from a hell of an injury and this happens, even as the competition here, you really really really hate to see this. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

The star pitcher will have to manage his frustrations surrounding what must seem like near-constant injuries. If it is difficult for fans to wrap their heads around; it is all the more difficult for the player.

Costranza @GCostranza Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game https://t.co/FNDsWNVzBc his second start back are you fucking kidding me twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st… his second start back are you fucking kidding me twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st…

Sale clearly knew immediately that he was seriously injured. This play was all around unlucky, as just a few inches could have made the difference in avoiding the hit.

Jacob Walton 🦈 @jaydee23walton Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game https://t.co/FNDsWNVzBc As much as I hate the Red Sox, you never wanna see this. The immediate "I'm done" is tough to watch especially with him just getting back. twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st… As much as I hate the Red Sox, you never wanna see this. The immediate "I'm done" is tough to watch especially with him just getting back. twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st…

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the top teams in the American League East in recent weeks. Games against the New York Yankees have unfortunately set them back, both in the standings and now with an injury. With the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays just behind the Red Sox in the rankings, every game matters.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I don’t even know what to say. Just cannot possibly get worse. I don’t even know what to say. Just cannot possibly get worse.

This injury was a freak accident and could drastically alter the landscape of the AL East. It's the sort of play every fan fears and hopes their team can avoid.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far