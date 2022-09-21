"Holy s**t we really just won that" "I tuned out after I saw it was 5-1" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans left in disbelief as club overturns four-run deficit for extraordinary comeback against Arizona Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have clinched the National League West pennant last week, but they are clearly not done setting records.

In one of the most extraordinary comebacks of the year, the Dodgers overturned a 5-1 deficit to win 6-5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was the first game of their Tuesday doubleheader.

"#DodgersWin! FINAL: #Dodgers 6, D-backs 5" - Los Angeles Dodgers

Some Dodgers fans were in disbelief because of the nature of the comeback.

It was the Dodgers’ 44th comeback win of the year - the highest by any major league team.

Trayce Thompson’s sac fly gave the Dodgers an early lead before the Diamondbacks stunned the favorites and left them with a mountain to climb.

Cooper Hummel’s RBI ground-rule double leveled matters in the top of the second. Daulton Varsho’s solo homer put the Diamondbacks ahead in the third.

Varsho followed up with a fourth-inning RBI single to stretch Arizona’s lead to 3-1. Christian Walker homered in the top of the fifth before Alek Thomas’ RBI single made it 5-1.

The Dodgers seemed down and out until Austin Barnes’ two-run homer cut the deficit to 5-3 in the eighth.

Will Smith and Trayce Thompson each notched RBI singles to level the scores. Shortly afterward, Miguel Vargas scored the go-ahead single to secure the famous comeback.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Before Tuesday, the Diamondbacks were 27-0 this season in games in which they led by 4+ runs after the 7th inning.



The Dodgers just handed Arizona their first such loss this season, winning 6-5 after being down 5-1 entering the 8th inning. Before Tuesday, the Diamondbacks were 27-0 this season in games in which they led by 4+ runs after the 7th inning.The Dodgers just handed Arizona their first such loss this season, winning 6-5 after being down 5-1 entering the 8th inning. https://t.co/8TjnPYP3SQ

Ryan S. Davis @boardgamequotes @Dodgers Are you kidding me? I tuned out after I saw it was 5-1 in the 8th! @Dodgers Are you kidding me? I tuned out after I saw it was 5-1 in the 8th!

Los Angeles Dodgers manager visibly emotional ahead of Tuesday doubleheader

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

In the buildup to the game, the Los Angeles Dodgers were hit with some terrible news. Maury Wills, whose base-stealing prowess helped the Dodgers win three World Series titles, passed away on Monday. He was 89.

Wills was part of the Dodgers’ World Series-winning teams in 1959, 1963 and 1965. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the erstwhile Montreal Expos. He returned to the Dodgers for a second spell between 1969 and ‘72, after which he retired.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who considers Maury Wills a big influence on his life, was devastated by the news. Roberts wears No. 30 because of Wills. The skipper was described as “very emotional” ahead of the first game against the Diamondbacks.

Eric Stephen @ericstephen Dave Roberts wears No. 30 because of Maury Wills. He was very emotional during pregame



“Maury was very impactful to me, personally, professionally. He’s going to be missed," Roberts said. “He was a friend, a father, a mentor, all of the above for me. This one is a tough one." Dave Roberts wears No. 30 because of Maury Wills. He was very emotional during pregame“Maury was very impactful to me, personally, professionally. He’s going to be missed," Roberts said. “He was a friend, a father, a mentor, all of the above for me. This one is a tough one."

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain firm favorites to win the World Series this year. With the loss of the legendary Vin Scully last month, and now Wills, the Dodgers will have extra motivation to win the holy grail. If successful, it would be a fitting tribute by the franchise to two of their very own.

