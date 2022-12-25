This year just keeps getting better and better for Kyle Tucker. The Houston Astros outfielder announced to the world on Saturday that he is now engaged to his girlfriend Samantha Scott.

An Instagram post from the couple showed Tucker on one knee proposing to his soon-to-be wife in traditional fashion. Samantha Scott played it cool with her comments on the post:

"Soooo… this happened!"

The couple was promptly congratulated by fans from all corners of the globe.

For Tucker, the news rounds out a phenomenal year. He had a breakout season and was part of the Houston Astros team that won the 2022 World Series.

He was instrumental in the team's playoff run. The club eventually went on to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series in six games.

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker was selected to his first ever All-Star Game in 2022

Kyle Tucker hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game One of the 2022 World Series

From a personal standpoint, Tucker recorded several milestones in 2022. The 25-year-old was selected to his first ever All-Star Game. He also won his first ever Gold Glove Award.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Here's your serotonin boost for the night, when Kyle Tucker went deep at Yankee Stadium Here's your serotonin boost for the night, when Kyle Tucker went deep at Yankee Stadium https://t.co/W4GcD9wiRi

"Here's your serotonin boost for the night, when Kyle Tucker went deep at Yankee Stadium" - Michael Schwab

Overall, it hasn’t been a bad year for the young star, who has worked his way up the Astros ladder. He has quietly developed into one of MLB's future stars. The future looks bright for Tucker and Samantha Scott. Here’s hoping 2023 will be just as successful for the young couple.

Poll : 0 votes