Houston Astros deliver powerful video honoring Jackie Robinson

The Houston Astros, like the rest of the MLB, are scheduled to play on Tuesday on Jackie Robinson Day. When they take the field, they will wear Robinson's No. 42 on the back of their jerseys.
This day in history, in 1947, Robinson broke the color barrier. While suiting up for the Brooklyn Dodgers, the slugger showed the world that people like him belonged in the big leagues.
Ahead of Houston's matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Astros shared a special video. In it, Taylor Trammell, Cam Smith, and Dana Brown all took the time to honor the all-time great.
"Jackie has taught us a great lesson of humility and, you know, keeping his composure during some of the most difficult times when he was the only African-American playing," said Brown.
During Robinson's time in the big leagues, he was hit by a constant string of hate. Despite that, he let his play on the field do the talking for him, being a role model to everyone.
"He's the role model person that every kid I think should watch just to figure out how to deal with adversity, how to deal with failure, how to deal with people who might be saying the right things to you, and how to bounce back from that" said Trammell.
This is a day many in the Astros organization look forward to. Robinson has paved the way for many of these players to be here, making a living playing a children's game.
Astros looking to get back on track on Jackie Robinson Day
The Astros have gotten off to a bit of a rocky start. Without guys like Alex Bregman or Kyle Tucker in the lineup anymore, their offense and defense have taken a bit of a hit.
They are looking to come into Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with a plan. They lost the first game of the series 8-3, and need to take this game in order to save their series win.
Winning the series against St. Louis could open the doors. They need some confidence before heading into a series against the red-hot San Diego Padres.
Houston cannot afford to keep losing games at the rate they are. The Los Angeles Angels have looked strong to start the year. The same could be said for the Texas Rangers, and you also cannot forget about the Seattle Mariners.