Houston Astros deliver powerful video honoring Jackie Robinson

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Apr 15, 2025 20:35 GMT
Houston Astros - Taylor Trammell, Cam Smith, & Dana Brown
Houston Astros - Taylor Trammell, Cam Smith, & Dana Brown

The Houston Astros, like the rest of the MLB, are scheduled to play on Tuesday on Jackie Robinson Day. When they take the field, they will wear Robinson's No. 42 on the back of their jerseys.

This day in history, in 1947, Robinson broke the color barrier. While suiting up for the Brooklyn Dodgers, the slugger showed the world that people like him belonged in the big leagues.

Ahead of Houston's matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Astros shared a special video. In it, Taylor Trammell, Cam Smith, and Dana Brown all took the time to honor the all-time great.

"Jackie has taught us a great lesson of humility and, you know, keeping his composure during some of the most difficult times when he was the only African-American playing," said Brown.
During Robinson's time in the big leagues, he was hit by a constant string of hate. Despite that, he let his play on the field do the talking for him, being a role model to everyone.

"He's the role model person that every kid I think should watch just to figure out how to deal with adversity, how to deal with failure, how to deal with people who might be saying the right things to you, and how to bounce back from that" said Trammell.
This is a day many in the Astros organization look forward to. Robinson has paved the way for many of these players to be here, making a living playing a children's game.

Astros looking to get back on track on Jackie Robinson Day

Houston Astros - Jeremy Pena (Photo via IMAGN)
Houston Astros - Jeremy Pena (Photo via IMAGN)

The Astros have gotten off to a bit of a rocky start. Without guys like Alex Bregman or Kyle Tucker in the lineup anymore, their offense and defense have taken a bit of a hit.

They are looking to come into Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with a plan. They lost the first game of the series 8-3, and need to take this game in order to save their series win.

Winning the series against St. Louis could open the doors. They need some confidence before heading into a series against the red-hot San Diego Padres.

Houston cannot afford to keep losing games at the rate they are. The Los Angeles Angels have looked strong to start the year. The same could be said for the Texas Rangers, and you also cannot forget about the Seattle Mariners.

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom

Twitter icon

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.

A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.

Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.

Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.

When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team.

