The Houston Astros are putting it on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series. After starting the game with three consecutive extra-base hits to go up 3-0 in the first, they've now added two more runs. Alex Bregman hit a two-run, no-doubt home run in the fifth to put the Astros up 5-0.

Houston was up 5-0 in Game 1 of the World Series, where they lost in extra innings. This game seems different than it did on Friday night. They seem to be in complete control of the second game.

The home run came off Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler. He didn't have his best stuff Saturday on the mound. He just couldn't fool the Houston batters.

Fans are ecstatic with how well Game 2 is going for the Houston Astros. They have full faith in their team now that Bregman has blown it open. Fans think the first game was stolen from them.

"AB is so technically sound," one Houston fan said.

"Bregman knocked the stiching off that one!" cheered another.

While fans are excited about how their team is performing, they know what this Philadelphia team is capable of. They were already up 5-0 in on Friday and lost, they can't let that happen again. Fans want the Astros to keep putting it on the Phillies.

Houston fans are amazed at how well Alex Bregman has performed in the World Series. It's like he flips a special switch when it comes to the World Series. This is now his sixth home run in a World Series game for the Astros. Only 14 players in league history have hit more than six home runs in the World Series.

The Houston Astros are finally getting help from Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve was relatively quiet offensively in the ALDS and ALCS. He struggled at the plate heavily. In the ALDS, he went 0-16 and 3-16 in the ALCS. It wasn't like him to struggle this hard at the plate.

He seems to have figured it out in the World Series. In Game 1, he went 1-5. It wasn't a great statline, but to get that first hit out of the way was huge. He started Game 2 off with a double. He's got three hits so far on Saturday. He's starting to get more comfortable at the plate, and the Houston Astros will need him to win the World Series.

If Altuve is back to being a menace at the plate, Philadelphia will be in some trouble.

