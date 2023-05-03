The Houston Astros' rough start to the season continued with an ignominious 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The defending World Series champions were expected to be one of the top teams in the American League this season, but they are far from those heights right now. This is an extremely frustrating situation for a fan base that has grown accustomed to winning and winning big.

The San Francisco Giants jumped out to a three-run lead in the seventh inning, with the Astros offense being almost non-existent. Only a two-run home run from Alex Bregman in the eighth inning prevented a shutout. The Giants were massive underdogs in this series, but have won the first two games and taken the series.

The Houston Astros posted the final score on Twitter, only to receive a flurry of visceral responses.

A slow start after winning a championship is not uncommon, but this is lasting an uncomfortable amount of time. The Astros are obviously missing their star player and leader Jose Altuve. He has been out of action with a thumb injury, which he suffered in Spring Training. While he is nearing a return, that doesn't help comfort many Astros fans.

On the other side of the coin, the San Francisco Giants will look to build off the confidence this win provides. All the offseason talk about the National League West focused on the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, but this Giants team could make some noise. They may be under .500, but beating the Houston Astros on the road requires a good team to play well.

The Astros and their fans aren't quite ready to hit the panic button, but that time is nearing. The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are both proving to be contenders for the American League West crown. If this slow start lingers for too long, the Astros run the risk of losing the division for just the second time since 2016.

This low-scoring game went the Giants' way and left the Astros with a tough series loss.

Are Houston Astros fans overreacting to this loss to the San Francisco Giants?

San Francisco Giants v Houston Astros

One thing we have learned is to never doubt the Astros over the course of an MLB season. Even if things look bleak now, they will get key players back from injury soon and hopefully put together some wins.

Fans may be at the end of their ropes right now, but as the season continues, they will almost certainly see their team thrive once again.

