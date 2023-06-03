Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is no stranger to bringing balls back into the yard. Robbing home runs is something that Tucker has made a career out of.

Coming into Friday night's game, Tucker had made five home run robberies over the last five seasons, which ranked him second among active outfielders.

Tucker recorded his sixth robbery on Friday against LA Angels superstar Mike Trout. Tucker is now tied with Aaron Judge and Ramon Laureano for the most home run robberies over the last five seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he had a ways to go to track down that ball, he got there in the end with plenty of time. This play truly shows just how good he is defensively, as that ball seemed destined for the rafters.

Tucker helped keep the game at zero while Yordan Alvarez went up and hit a no-doubt home run the next innings off Shohei Ohtani. This series is huge as both teams are within a few games of each other in the division.

Fans took to social media to celebrate Tucker's catch:

"That's my boy!" one fan tweeted.

"That's our right fielder gold glover right there" another fan tweeted.

Houston Astros fans love Kyle Tucker flashing the leather. It's even better that he did it against one of the best in the game, Mike Trout.

If he keeps playing like this, there's no doubt he will win another Gold Glove award this season as Tucker is turning into one of the most reliable outfielders in baseball.

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is an all-around great player

Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros

Given the talent on the Houston Astros lineup, Kyle Tucker can sometimes be forgotten about, but he arguably shouldn't be. He's one of the guys that keeps this team moving. He's a joy to watch, and at only 26, Tucker is still developing with each passing season.

This year, he's hitting .277/.353/.446 so far with seven home runs and eight stolen bases. There's not much to complain about when looking at how he performs. He's an excellent hitter and an even better defender, plus his speed on the basepaths makes him a nuisance for other teams.

While most fans look at guys like Alvarez and Jose Altuve, Tucker deserves just as much credit for the team's success over the last few seasons.

After losing his arbitration case earlier in the year, expect Houston to offer him an extension in the offseason. They were said to be trying to work on this before the season, but they have since put those conversations on hold.

Poll : 0 votes