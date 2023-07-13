Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez and pitcher Jose Urquidy will begin rehab assignments at Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

Alvarez has been on the injured list since June 9 due to a right obllique injury. Urquidy has not pitched since April 30 due to soreness in his right throwing shoulder and has been on the 60-day IL since June 23.

Both players began working out with the team last week, with Alvarez taking cuts in the batting cage and Urquidy throwing live batting practice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Yordan Alvarez and José Urquidy are starting rehab assignments tomorrow with Triple-A Sugar Land. Yordan Alvarez and José Urquidy are starting rehab assignments tomorrow with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Yordan Alvarez has become one of the most feared hitters in MLB. In 57 games before his injury, he was hitting .277 with 17 home runs, 12 doubles and 55 RBIs.

In his five major league seasons, all with the Houston Astros, the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year is batting .293 with 115 homers and 338 RBIs over 425 games.

Alvarez finished third in the AL MVP voting last season, behind only New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Jose Urquidy, like Yordan Alvarez, is also in his fifth season with the Houston Astros. Urquidy was putting up career-worst numbers when he went on the IL, going 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts.

Last season, Urquidy was 13-8 with a 3.94 ERA and 134 strikeouts over 28 starts. For his MLB career, he is 26-15 with a 3.85 ERA.

Danman @dannycatsteve Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Yordan Alvarez and José Urquidy are starting rehab assignments tomorrow with Triple-A Sugar Land. Yordan Alvarez and José Urquidy are starting rehab assignments tomorrow with Triple-A Sugar Land. We are so back twitter.com/chandler_rome/… We are so back twitter.com/chandler_rome/…

j (: @jvanantonio Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Yordan Alvarez and José Urquidy are starting rehab assignments tomorrow with Triple-A Sugar Land. Yordan Alvarez and José Urquidy are starting rehab assignments tomorrow with Triple-A Sugar Land. today is indeed a great day! i love life! the birds are singing! the sun is shining! twitter.com/Chandler_Rome/… today is indeed a great day! i love life! the birds are singing! the sun is shining! twitter.com/Chandler_Rome/…

The Houston Astros are eager to reinforce their roster with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy as the team chases down with the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

Houston comes out of the All-Star Break with a 50-41 record, having won six of the team's last 10 games. The Rangers are 52-39, having lost seven of their last 10 contests.

p.Ridley @MissusRidley @Chandler_Rome This feels like it's taking forever. I'd practically given up hope about Urquidy. McCullers is a distant memory. Our poor rookie pitchers have been through the wringer. They've done well, considering the position they were thrust into, though. @Chandler_Rome This feels like it's taking forever. I'd practically given up hope about Urquidy. McCullers is a distant memory. Our poor rookie pitchers have been through the wringer. They've done well, considering the position they were thrust into, though.

With the Angels falling off the pace in the division race, the AL West chase is coming down to the two teams from the Lone Star State. However, the Seattle Mariners seem to have found themselves after a slow start and are now sitting third in the division at 45-44.

Yordan Alvarez, Jose Urquidy to rejoin the Houston Astros soon

Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros speaks to the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day.

Alvarez may return to the Astros sooner than Urquidy, who will have to build himself back up to starting shape before re-joining Houston.

As for injured Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, the former AL MVP is reportedly about a week behind Alvarez and Urquidy as he recovers from his oblique injury.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes