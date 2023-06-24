The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Houston Astros series has developed into one of the most heated matchups in baseball.

The disdain that these two organizations have for each other has been building since the two teams faced off in the 2017 World Series. The closely contested series was riddled with controversy and drama. The Astros emerged victorious after winning game seven 5-1 at Dodger Stadium.

In 2019, a report from Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic exposed an intricate system used by the Astros to steal signs and give the team an unfair advantage. Over the last few years, Houston players have been jeered, booed, mocked and even abused by opposing fans during away games.

The Dodgers host the Astros in a three-game series and some LA fans are still bitter about the manner in which they lost in 2017.

Houston Astros fans took to Twitter in support of their boys as they prepare to face their rivals in what will surely be an intense and passionate atmosphere.

Glo52 Sal @SGlo52 @michaelschwab13 These people don’t care that Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, etc..have all cheated! In fact, some teams are still cheating with their pitchers. @michaelschwab13 These people don’t care that Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, etc..have all cheated! In fact, some teams are still cheating with their pitchers.

Minerva Garza @MinervaGar30193 @michaelschwab13 Tuve and Bregman are so immune to it, they actually draw power from it, I want the new guys to be prepared for it. LA is a special kind of ugly. Here is where our boys (young- rookies) will become men. Go Astros!!... We want this series so bad. @michaelschwab13 Tuve and Bregman are so immune to it, they actually draw power from it, I want the new guys to be prepared for it. LA is a special kind of ugly. Here is where our boys (young- rookies) will become men. Go Astros!!... We want this series so bad.

Marcy G. Dyer Christian Author @marcydyer @michaelschwab13 Maybe he should talk to Steven Souza…he said “Astros were far from the only team cheating.” Didn’t Souza play for the Dodgers at that time? @michaelschwab13 Maybe he should talk to Steven Souza…he said “Astros were far from the only team cheating.” Didn’t Souza play for the Dodgers at that time?

"Puig on the move.... off his glove, and out of play" @michaelschwab13 "Wild throw into the dugout, Astros take the lead""Puig on the move.... off his glove, and out of play" @michaelschwab13 "Wild throw into the dugout, Astros take the lead""Puig on the move.... off his glove, and out of play" https://t.co/2oGAlMdsyg

PooFlingingMonkeys @thebeezyproject @michaelschwab13 I’ll be there in orange to cheer on our boys idgaf 🤘 @michaelschwab13 I’ll be there in orange to cheer on our boys idgaf 🤘

Joey @Joey24128513 @michaelschwab13 the astros don't care about the booing. Go astros 🫶 @michaelschwab13 the astros don't care about the booing. Go astros 🫶

seriously?!? @krislytle @michaelschwab13 Meh. The boos have always made Tuve hit better. Looking for a leadoff HR tonight. @michaelschwab13 Meh. The boos have always made Tuve hit better. Looking for a leadoff HR tonight.

The Houston Astros have won two World Series titles in their history

Dusty Baker Jr. of the Houston Astros waves to fans after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park

Since 2017, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers have both had success but have avoided each other in the postseason.

The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series in 2020. They also reached the championship in 2018, but lost out to the Alex Cora-led Boston Red Sox.

Led by veteran manager Dusty Baker, the Astros have reached four World Series and won two titles over the previous six seasons. They have reached the American League Championship Series over six straight seasons.

While these two teams have dominated their divisions over recent seasons, they are having some difficulty finding their footing this year. Los Angeles currently sits third in the NL West with a 42-33 record. The Astros are currently 6.5 games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

Wherever these teams lie in the standings, this matchup promises to be an exciting one. Both teams will be desperate to take this series after years of tense encounters.

