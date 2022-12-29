World Series champion Trey Mancini is now married. He recently tied the knot with his lifelong love and fiancée Sara Perlman. Mancini uploaded a special and romantic moment with his bride in the backdrop of a gorgeous vista.

In the gorgeous picture, the newlyweds can be seen cuddling and hugging each other while enjoying a lovely sunset.

Trey Mancini with his wife Sara Perlman.

In 2021, Mancini announced his engagement to Perlman. A number of picturesque photos from Ireland were posted on social media. In the pictures, Sara could be seen kissing Mancini and flashing a large diamond ring.

The couple recently tied the knot. Mancini broke the news by posting a story on Instagram, where they could be seen hugging each other in their wedding attire.

Soon after they started dating, Mancini received a colon cancer diagnosis, and Sara assisted with his rehabilitation. He missed the entire 2020 season.

Twenty-twenty-one was a noteworthy year for Mancini. He recovered from colon cancer, became the starting first baseman for the Baltimore Orioles once again, and took part in the Home Run Derby.

Sara also shared a sneak peek of her dreamy bridal shower.

In 2016, Trey Mancin made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles.

He was sent to the Houston Astros in August 2022.

Trey Mancini's superb comeback

The Astros defeated the Phillies on November 6 to win the World Series for the second time in the team's history.

When Mancini returned to playing baseball in 2021 after his recovery, he had a reputation as an inspiration.

