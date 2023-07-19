Houston Astros Trade Rumours: Team reportedly eyeing to add $5,700,000 pitcher in 'dream acquisition' 

The Houston Astros are gearing up for the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and according to recent reports, they have their eyes set on a "dream" candidate to bolster their starting pitching rotation. The Chicago White Sox, who seem to be leaning towards becoming sellers, have a wealth of starting pitching talent that could be on the trading block. Among them are Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, but it is Dylan Cease who stands out as the Astros’ prime target.

The Houston Astros have expressed their interest in acquiring Dylan Cease as a deadline move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How can Dylan Cease perform for the Houston Astros in 2023?

Dylan Cease, a 26-year-old right-handed pitcher, has been a pivotal figure in the White Sox’s pitching arsenal. Despite his 2023 numbers being relatively average by his own high standards, Cease’s potential has been recognized across the league. With a 4-3 record and a 4.18 ERA this season, he has demonstrated moments of brilliance on the mound, though his command has been a bit shaky at times, leading to eight starts with three or more walks.

While it hasn’t been Cease’s best season, he was runner up for the AL Cy Young award in 2022.

While his current season might not be as remarkable as his runner-up finish in the AL Cy Young voting last year, Cease’s past performances show his immense talent. In 2022, he boasted a 14-8 record with an impressive 2.20 ERA, solidifying his position as one of the most promising pitchers in the league. His value is further heightened by the fact that he won’t be a free agent until 2026, giving any acquiring team control over him for two more seasons.

The Houston Astros’ interest in Cease comes as no surprise, considering their pitching staff has been dealing with significant injuries. Losing key pitchers like Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia for the season has left the team in need of reinforcements. Jose Urquidy has also been limited due to a shoulder injury, and even their standout performer, Framber Valdez, has been dealing with health concerns.

The Houston Astros are in need of building up their pitching staff as Lance McCullers and Luis Garcia are out for the season.

However, landing Cease will not be an easy task for the Houston Astros. The White Sox reportedly consider him close to untouchable, given his potential and control for the next few seasons. To secure the coveted pitcher, Houston will likely need to offer a significant package in return.

If the Houston Astros’ pursuit of Cease proves to be too challenging, they have reportedly been eyeing other potential targets in the trade market, such as Marcus Stroman, Jordan Montgomery, Lucas Giolito, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

As the trade deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the White Sox and Astros to see how this potential deal unfolds. Should the stars align and Houston manages to acquire Dylan Cease, it could significantly boost their chances of making a deep playoff run this season. However, if the deal doesn’t come through, the Astros will have to explore other options to solidify their pitching rotation and remain competitive in their quest for postseason success.

MORE ON THE HOUSTON ASTROS:

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault