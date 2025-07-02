Heartbreaking update on Astros’ Yordan Alvarez, faces another setback in road to recovery

The Houston Astros were set to welcome their star slugger, Yordan Alvarez. The 26-year-old has been out since May 2 due to a fractured right hand.

However, he faced another setback in his rehabilitation process when his soreness returned during his swinging drills, and he experienced discomfort.

"We felt like he was close because he had felt so good of late," Brown said, "but this is certainly news that we didn't want."

The update was shared by Dana Brown, the Houston Astros general manager. He addressed the situation before Tuesday night’s Colorado game. Brown said that Yordan will be examined by a specialist before the team takes any further steps.

"It’s a tough time going through this with Yordan," Brown was quoted in a team video update on Astro.com.

"He’s still feeling pain and soreness in his hand. We’re not going to try to push it or force him through anything. We’re just going to allow him to heal and get more answers as to what steps we take next."

Brown was optimistic about rejoining the team quickly, but that doesn't seem to be the case now, as his return will depend on the medical team's evaluation.

This season has been challenging for the Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez’s injury wasn't the only problem the Houston Astros have faced this season, as there are dozens of players on the injured list. The list includes seven position players — a red flag for their playoff ambitions. Last week, Jeremy Peña was placed on the 10-day IL with a rib fracture.

The Astros filled the vacant position with Shay Whitcomb, a versatile player who has played in several minor leagues affiliated with Triple-A Sugar Land. Despite the challenges, they have a 51-34 record and a seven-game lead in the AL West.

Dana Brown has confirmed that the team is actively looking for a left-handed hitter before the July trade deadline. With Alvarez’s comeback in doubt, the position becomes a top priority.

However, considering the Astros’ financial position, with just $5 million in their Competitive Balance Tax, the search for a new left-handed hitter becomes a bit more expensive.

