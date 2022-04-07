Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 7th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will play each other to start the 2022 MLB season. The two American League West rivals come into the season with expectations of winning the wide open division.

The Houston Astros are coming off of a World Series appearance where they lost to the Atlanta Braves. The team has lost key players such as Carlos Correa and Zack Greinke, but the team is still picked by many to make it back to the postseason.

The LA Angels have been one of the more disappointing teams in all of baseball over the past several years. The team is looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. With MVP candidates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels will always be a serious threat in the American League West.

Let's take a look at the teams' injury reports and predicted starting lineups.

Houston Astros Injury Report

The Astros' injury report features many key players for the upcoming season. Notably injured players include outfielder Jake Meyers and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. The entire Astros' injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason Taylor Jones Out Back Jake Meyers Out Torn Labrum Tyler Ivey Questionable Right elbow soreness Lance McCullers Out Right flexor pronator strain Rafael Montero Questionable Right shoulder discomfort Pedro Baez Questionable Right shoulder soreness Niko Goodrum Questionable Sore right arm Edwin Diaz Out Hamate fracture Freudis Nova Out Torn left ACL

The losses of Lance McCullers Jr. and Jake Meyers affect the team's starting lineup greatly. McCullers' timetable to return is still unknown as the starting pitcher has not yet been cleared to throw.

Jake Meyers is expected to return with the team sometime around May or June. He continues to rehab in Florida to get ready.

Los Angeles Angels Injury Report

The LA Angels injury report features multiple key players who are either questionable or out for their upcoming game against the Houston Astros.

Player Name Status Reason Mike Trout Should play Stomach flu David Fletcher Should play Hip tightness AJ Ramos Out Torn capsule in right shoulder Cooper Criswell Questionable Right shoulder strain Griffin Canning Out Lower back stress fracture Chris Rodriguez Out Torn right shoulder capsule

Starters Mike Trout and David Fletcher are both projected to play on Opening Day after both were dealing with day-to-day issues.

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: Predicted Batting Orders

Houston Astros

The team returns many familiar faces, but one notable loss is star shortstop Carlos Correa. The team is hoping that young prospect Jeremy Pena can step in and become the next great shortstop for the Houston Astros.

The lineup seems to be a strength for the Astros as they enter the regular season. Headed by the likes of stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Alvarez, the Astros have one of the best lineups in baseball.

The Astros predicted lineup can be seen below.

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Chas McCormick, CF Jeremy Pena, SS Martin Maldonado, C

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels lineup is top-to-bottom one of the deepest in all of baseball. The lineup is headed by the trio of superstars, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Anthony Rendon.

Jared Walsh and David Fletcher are two more players in the lineup who often get overlooked. Overall, the Angels lineup will once again be the strength of the team.

The LA Angels projected lineup can be seen below.

Shohei Ohtani, DH/P Mike Trout, CF Jared Walsh, 1B Anthony Rendon, 3B Max Stassi, C Brandon Marsh, LF Jo Adell, RF Tyler Wade, 2B David Fletcher, SS

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: Predicted Starting Pitcher Rotations

Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Jake Odorizzi Justin Verlander Jose Urquidy Luis Garcia

Lance McCullers Jr. is expected back at some point this season and should be at the top of the Astros rotation. Justin Verlander's return is also a much-needed addition to the already above-average Astros rotation.

Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Patrick Sandoval Noah Syndergaard Jose Suarez Michael Lorenzen Reid Detmers

The LA Angels pitching rotation is certainly a strength for the team.

