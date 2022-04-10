Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups- April 10, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will square off in the final game of their four-game series this Sunday at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Astros won the first two games of the series after their offense has looked like one of the best in all of baseball.
The Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros injury reports will be covered as well as the predicted lineup and starting pitching matchups for this Sunday's game.
Houston Astros Injury Report
The Astros injury report can be seen below.
Lance McCullers and Jake Meyers are among two key players on the Astros that are going to miss some time to start the 2022 season. Once McCullers returns to the rotation for the Astros, they will have among the deepest rotations in all of baseball.
Los Angeles Angels Injury Report
The Los Angeles Angels injury report can be seen below.
AJ Ramos will be a key reliever for the Angels once he returns to the bullpen. The former All-Star has battled injuries the last several seasons and is hoping to get back midway through the season.
Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineups
Houston Astros
The Astros' Predicted lineup for Sunday's game can be seen below.
Kyle Tucker had a huge game Friday night, slugging two home runs in the Astros' victory.
Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels' predicted starting lineup can be seen below.
Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels Projected Pitching Rotation
Houston Astros
The Astros' current pitching rotation can be seen below.
Justin Verlander is back in the Astros rotation this year after missing the last two years due to injury. The Astros already have one of the better rotations and they can now get their future Hall-of-Famer back.
Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels predicted pitching rotation can be seen below.
Shohei Ohtani headlines the rotation for the Los Angeles Angels. Last year's MVP had a brilliant Opening Day start, striking out nine batters.
Last year's MVP is joined by some new pieces in the rotation between Michael Lorenzen and Noah Syndergaard, who signed with the team this offseason.