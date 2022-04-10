Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups- April 10, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will square off in the final game of their four-game series this Sunday at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Astros won the first two games of the series after their offense has looked like one of the best in all of baseball.

The Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros injury reports will be covered as well as the predicted lineup and starting pitching matchups for this Sunday's game.

Houston Astros Injury Report

Lance McCullers pitching during last years Division Series - Astros v Chicago White Sox - Game Four

The Astros injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason Taylor Jones Out Back Jake Meyers Out Torn Labrum Tyler Ivey Questionable right elbow soreness Lance McCullers Out right flexor pronator strain Rafael Montero Questionable right shoulder discomfort Pedro Baez Questionable right shoulder soreness Niko Goodrum Questionable sore right arm Edwin Diaz Out hamate fracture Freudis Nova Out torn left ACL

Lance McCullers and Jake Meyers are among two key players on the Astros that are going to miss some time to start the 2022 season. Once McCullers returns to the rotation for the Astros, they will have among the deepest rotations in all of baseball.

Los Angeles Angels Injury Report

AJ Ramos pitching while as a member of the New York Mets. New York Mets v Miami Marlins

The Los Angeles Angels injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason AJ Ramos Out torn capsule in right shoulder Cooper Criswell Questionable right shoulder strain Griffin Canning Out lower back stress fracture

AJ Ramos will be a key reliever for the Angels once he returns to the bullpen. The former All-Star has battled injuries the last several seasons and is hoping to get back midway through the season.

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineups

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve (left) congradulates rookie Jeremy Pena (right) after his first MLB home run. Astros v Los Angeles Angels

The Astros' Predicted lineup for Sunday's game can be seen below.

Player 2022 Stats 1 Jose Altuve, 2B 1 HR, 2 RBI 2 Michael Brantley, LF .333, 1 RBI 3 Alex Bregman, 3B .500, 2 HR, 4 RBI 4 Yordan Alvarez, DH .286, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB 5 Yuli Gurriel, 1B .250 avg 6 Kyle Tucker, RF .250, 2 HR, 4 RBI 7 Chas McCormick, CF .400, 1 RBI, 2 Doubles 8 Jeremy Pena, SS .333, 1 HR 9 Martin Maldonado, C 1 BB

Kyle Tucker had a huge game Friday night, slugging two home runs in the Astros' victory.

Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels' predicted starting lineup can be seen below.

Player Name 2022 Stats Shohei Ohtani, DH 1-for-9 Mike Trout, CF 1-for-6 Jared Walsh, 1B 3-for-8, 2 RBI Anthony Rendon, 3B 1-for-7 Max Stassi, C 0-for-3 Brandon Marsh, LF 1-for-6 Jo Adell, RF 0-for-5, 5 strikeouts Tyler Wade, 2B 1-for-5, 1 RBI David Fletcher, SS 1-for-7, 1 RBI

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels Projected Pitching Rotation

Houston Astros

Framber Valdez pitching during the Opening Night of the Astros v Los Angeles Angels game.

The Astros' current pitching rotation can be seen below.

1 Framber Valdez 2 Jake Odorizzi 3 Justin Verlander 4 Jose Urquidy 5 Luis Garcia

Justin Verlander is back in the Astros rotation this year after missing the last two years due to injury. The Astros already have one of the better rotations and they can now get their future Hall-of-Famer back.

Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani pitching during a Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels game last year.

The Los Angeles Angels predicted pitching rotation can be seen below.

1 Shohei Ohtani 2 Patrick Sandoval 3 Noah Syndergaard 4 Jose Suarez 5 Michael Lorenzen 6 Reid Detmers

Shohei Ohtani headlines the rotation for the Los Angeles Angels. Last year's MVP had a brilliant Opening Day start, striking out nine batters.

Last year's MVP is joined by some new pieces in the rotation between Michael Lorenzen and Noah Syndergaard, who signed with the team this offseason.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach