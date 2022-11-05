Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: World Series Game 6 lineup predictions - November 5th, 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Houston Astros tonight in Houston for the first elimination game of the series. After a riveting Game 5 win by the Astros, the World Series trophy will be in the house.

Both teams will be keen to showcase their best as it is the most important fixture of the year for both teams. Today, we will be breaking down the lineup predictions for both teams as we head into Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

Philadelphia Phillies will hope to ride the arm of Zach Wheeler to victory

Starting on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies will be Zach Wheeler. In his third year with the Phillies, Wheeler has come into his own. In the regular season, Wheeler had an ERA of 2.82 to complement his record of 12-7. Wheeler started 2 games against the San Diego Padres in the NLCS and surrendered only 2 runs over 13 innings, giving him an ERA of 1.38 in that series.

Wheeler's start in Game 2 against the Astros did not go as well. He surrendered 4 earned runs, including a home run over 5 innings as the Astros scored 5 runs in a single inning to win Game 2 5-0.

Bryce Harper will need to show up big for the Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper has been the undisputed king of the 2022 playoffs for the Philadelphia Phillies. In 59 at-bats, Harper has 6 home runs and 13 RBIs for his team. Harper will more than likely be in the DH spot for his team as the outfield trio of Schwarber, Castellanos and Vierling have been a defensive wall for the Phillies this postseason.

michael x. ferraro @ferrarovision

1. Kyle Schwarber LF

2. Jean Segura 2B

3. Bryce Harper DH

4. JT Realmuto C

5. Rhys Hoskins 1B

6. Alec Bohm 3B

7. Edmundo Sosa SS

8. Matt Vierling CF

9. Nick Castellanos RF

#Phillies #PHIvsHOU #WorldSeries

Houston Astros will keep pressing ahead

Starting on the mound for the Houston Astros will be Framber Valdez, meaning the pitching matchup will be a rematch of Game 2. Valdez is an absolute workhorse. He led the AL in innings pitched this year with 201.1, and has continued into the postseason.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Framber Valdez thrilled by the play Jeremy Peña made at short. Framber Valdez thrilled by the play Jeremy Peña made at short. https://t.co/ZXFPcabusb

"Framber Valdez thrilled by the play Jeremy Peña made at short." - @ Mark Berman

In Game 2, Valdez struck out 9 Phillies in 6 1/3 innings. With a record of 2-0, and an ERA of just 1.42 for the Astros so far in the postseason, he will likely be the player who may make the biggest difference for the Astros in the pivotal Game 6.

Additionally, Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was caught in a rundown in Game 5 and sustained a knee injury. Manager Dusty Baker has commented that Gurriel is day-to-day for Game 6.

Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith Baker said Yuli Gurriel is day to day and TBD for Game 6. Knee injury. Baker said Yuli Gurriel is day to day and TBD for Game 6. Knee injury. https://t.co/AvsFaWjA4O

"Baker said Yuli Gurriel is day to day and TBD for Game 6. Knee injury." - @ Brian T Smith

The visiting Philadelphia Phillies are returning to Houston as a different team. After their go-ahead Game 3 win in which they shut out the Astros 7-0, many were expecting the title to be in their grasp. The tide has turned dramatically and now the Astros have the upper hand. Whatever the outcome, it is bound to be an enthralling matchup.

