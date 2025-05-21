Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 21
The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays are all set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. This competitive series is currently tied at one win apiece, making this the rubber match.
Houston comes into this game with an overall record of 25-23 on the year, and they are in second place in the AL West. Tampa Bay is currently sitting in fourth place in the AL East with a record of 22-26.
Hunter Brown (6-2, 1.43 ERA) is making the start for the Astros and he will be opposed by Taj Bradley (3-3, 4.80 ERA) for the Rays.
