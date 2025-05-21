Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 21

  • home icon
By Ryan Burks
Modified May 21, 2025 18:23 GMT
The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays are all set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. This competitive series is currently tied at one win apiece, making this the rubber match.

Houston comes into this game with an overall record of 25-23 on the year, and they are in second place in the AL West. Tampa Bay is currently sitting in fourth place in the AL East with a record of 22-26.

Hunter Brown (6-2, 1.43 ERA) is making the start for the Astros and he will be opposed by Taj Bradley (3-3, 4.80 ERA) for the Rays.

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Box Score:

Team123456789Total
Houston Astros2000
Tampa Bay Rays2001
Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Player Stats

Houston Astros

Batters - HOUABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
PeñaSS1100000.3010.803
Paredes3B2112000.2670.843
AltuveDH1000100.240.635
Diaz, YaC2000010.2210.606
Walker, C1B2000010.1960.603
MeyersCF2010000.310.81
SmithRF2000020.2390.699
Rodgers2B2000020.20.541
DubónLF1010000.2460.587
Totals1523216
Pitchers - HOUIPHRERBBKHRERA
Brown, H44332411.78
Totals4433241
Tampa Bay Rays

Batters - TBABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
Díaz, YDH3110000.2510.701
Lowe, JRF2000010.2310.644
Lowe, B2B2000010.220.638
Aranda1B2111000.3130.898
CaballeroSS1000110.2480.692
SimpsonLF2011010.2950.657
MisnerCF1000100.2370.684
Mead3B2111000.1940.536
RortvedtC2000000.0910.289
Totals1734324
Pitchers - TBIPHRERBBKHRERA
Bradley, T4.13222614.75
Totals4.1322261
About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

