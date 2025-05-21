Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 21

The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays are all set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. This competitive series is currently tied at one win apiece, making this the rubber match.

Houston comes into this game with an overall record of 25-23 on the year, and they are in second place in the AL West. Tampa Bay is currently sitting in fourth place in the AL East with a record of 22-26.

Hunter Brown (6-2, 1.43 ERA) is making the start for the Astros and he will be opposed by Taj Bradley (3-3, 4.80 ERA) for the Rays.

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Box Score:

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total Houston Astros 2 0 0 0 Tampa Bay Rays 2 0 0 1

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Player Stats

Houston Astros

Batters - HOU AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS PeñaSS 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.301 0.803 Paredes3B 2 1 1 2 0 0 0.267 0.843 AltuveDH 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.24 0.635 Diaz, YaC 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.221 0.606 Walker, C1B 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.196 0.603 MeyersCF 2 0 1 0 0 0 0.31 0.81 SmithRF 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.239 0.699 Rodgers2B 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.2 0.541 DubónLF 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.246 0.587 Totals 15 2 3 2 1 6

Pitchers - HOU IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Brown, H 4 4 3 3 2 4 1 1.78 Totals 4 4 3 3 2 4 1

Tampa Bay Rays

Batters - TB AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS Díaz, YDH 3 1 1 0 0 0 0.251 0.701 Lowe, JRF 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.231 0.644 Lowe, B2B 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.22 0.638 Aranda1B 2 1 1 1 0 0 0.313 0.898 CaballeroSS 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.248 0.692 SimpsonLF 2 0 1 1 0 1 0.295 0.657 MisnerCF 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.237 0.684 Mead3B 2 1 1 1 0 0 0.194 0.536 RortvedtC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.091 0.289 Totals 17 3 4 3 2 4

Pitchers - TB IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Bradley, T 4.1 3 2 2 2 6 1 4.75 Totals 4.1 3 2 2 2 6 1

