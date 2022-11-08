Houston Astros World Series Parade: Best moments from Houston's Championship Celebration

The Houston Astros are in party mode following their win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series. Per custom, a large parade took place in Houston, Texas on Monday for fans to celebrate.

The parade began on Smith Street in central Houston and was set to proceed 1.7 miles to the south. Helicopters captured images of the streets of Houston filled with orange and blue, and an estimated 2 million people are thought to have turned out to watch their team celebrate, which is an estimated 28% of the city's population.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander An estimated 2 MILLION people showed up to the Houston Astros championship parade today An estimated 2 MILLION people showed up to the Houston Astros championship parade today https://t.co/FGpzoy4Eg4

"An estimated 2 MILLION people showed up to the Houston Astros championship parade today"

Various local celebrities turned up for the parade. Rappers Scarface and Slim Thing, who are both from Houston, were spotted on a float alongside Houston-area mattress salesman James Franklin McIngvale aka "Mattress Mack", who gained notoriety for winning big on the Astros victory.

The streets of Houston were alive, with fans singing "We Want Houston!" before the players were anywhere in sight. They were then met with much warmth when they finally appeared on their float.

Trey Mancini, a utility player for the Astros, alleged that some of the ladies in the crowd had their eye on one man in particular. According to Mancini, Jeremy Pena was getting all the attention. He expanded:

“There were a lot of signs for Peña. A lot of interested women who wanted Peña to take them on a date”.

"Mattress Mack, Slim Thug, and Scarface at the Houston Astros parade" - @ HTX Hip Hop Museum

In the end, it wasn't such a good day for Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is not exactly popular in Houston for his conservative policies. He appeared in a Jeep-style vehicle with his wife and daughters and it wasn't long before a can of 'White Claw' hard seltzer was hurled at the Senator. He was able to swat the can away and a man is being held in custody for the same.

Houston Astros may be back in 2023

With exquisite pitching coming from Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, the Houston Astros have almost become unbeatable. Additionally, players like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and MVP finalist Yordan Alvarez make it very hard for other teams to defend against them.

Thus, it's possible that we may see the team back for another parade next year.

