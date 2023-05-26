How did Angel Mercado Ocasio die? Cause of death explored after college baseball player passes away in tragic accident

College baseball player Angel Mercado Ocasio tragically passed away at the age of 19 after being involved in an accident in Pennsylvania. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and was caused by a collapse.

Central Penn College, where Angel was a first-year student and a member of the baseball team, confirmed his death. The college released a statement expressing their devastation and describing Angel as a promising young athlete who lost his life while helping others enjoy the sport he loved.

The college community mourns the loss and requested prayers for Angel, his family, friends, and teammates who are struggling with the profound grief that comes with losing someone they loved.

According to reports, Angel was volunteering for a youth baseball league in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at the time of the accident. He and other volunteers were attempting to dismantle an illegally constructed makeshift dugout in the field.

During the process, a part of the structure collapsed on Angel, causing serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at around 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

What caused the structure to collapse on Angel Mercado Ocasio?

Authorities have not provided specific details regarding the cause of the structure's collapse that led to the tragic accident.

Angel Mercado Ocasio, a young baseball talent of Latin origin, played as an infielder for Central Penn College. He had participated in 17 games during the season, recording two hits, two RBIs, and seven stolen bases. His last game was on May 6.

The president of Central Penn College, Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, expressed her devastation over Angel's loss and highlighted the senseless nature of his death while he was helping others enjoy the sport he was passionate about.

The baseball community and fans are mourning the loss of this young athlete whose promising future was cut short in this tragic accident. His death serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. May Angel Mercado Ocasio rest in peace, and may his loved ones find solace and strength during this difficult time.

