How Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek overcame debilitating case of yips to win the 2021 World Series - "Man, I was drowning too'

Tyler Matzek was very happy to return to the MLB, join the Atlanta Braves in 2020, and be a key player in their World Series victory in 2021. Tyler Matzek made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2014, where he played for two seasons before developing a case of the yips.

The yips are difficult to quantify, but it is essentially a mental block that prevents athletes from doing simple parts of their game that once came very easily. The yips have ended the careers of many professional athletes and seem to affect pitchers at a higher rate than other positions. Thankfully, Tyler Matzek was able to overcome the condition and return to baseball.

Tyler Matzek recently opened up on the podcast "Losing Control," found below along with a clip from the Atlanta Braves official Twitter.

"Hear @TylerMatzek discuss his incredible journey back to the big leagues in "Losing Control" from @SInow!" - @ Atlanta Braves

This inspiring journey that returned Tyler Matzek to the Atlanta Braves is well worth the listen, and in many ways is bigger than baseball.

Atlanta Braves have one of the best bullpens in baseball, headlined by Tyler Matzek

Tyler Matzek rocking a pretty cool hat after winning the World Series

After winning the World Series against the Houston Astros in 2021, the defending champions did anything but attempt to run it back with the same roster. Losing longtime leader Freddie Freeman was a blow, but the strengthening of the pitching staff was invaluable and a genius move.

With stars like Max Fried, Kenley Jansen, Will Smith, and Tyler Matzek, the defending world champions are primed for another postseason run. This isn't even getting too deep into the offensive capabilities the team has, which is very high.

Braves Stats on Twitter posted a graphic that helps explain why the pitching staff is as good as it is in 2022.

Paul @BravesStats That @BravesOnBally graphic just now showing how (1) Braves pitchers are limiting exit velocity and (2) Braves hitters are maximizing exit velocity and (3) neither is getting the results we should expect. That @BravesOnBally graphic just now showing how (1) Braves pitchers are limiting exit velocity and (2) Braves hitters are maximizing exit velocity and (3) neither is getting the results we should expect. https://t.co/kTi4ufsSQs

"That @BravesOnBally graphic just now showing how (1) Braves pitchers are limiting exit velocity and (2) Braves hitters are maximizing exit velocity and (3) neither is getting the results we should expect." - Paul @ BravesStats

The Atlanta Braves have their sights set on repeating as World Series champions. With a leader like Tyler Matzek who has been through it all, the team has the leadership and talent it needs to return to the promised land this season.

