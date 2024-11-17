How would Blue Jays' interest in Juan Soto affect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Exploring team's star-hunting strategy as they eye marquee free agent

Juan Soto is undoubtedly the most desirable player in the free agent pool this offseason, and the Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly had an official meeting with the player on Saturday. The Blue Jays are looking to add the superstar slugger to their lineup after a disappointing 2024 season. Pairing him alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seems like a tantalizing prospect for both players as well as the team.

Juan Soto joined the New York Yankees from the San Diego Padres at the start of the season on a one-year deal before reaching free agency. The 26-year-old had a key role in helping the Yankees clinch the pennant after 15 years and is a finalist for the American League MVP. Soto has said that he's willing to listen to offers from every team as he hopes to earn a long-term deal worth over $600 million.

According to veteran MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays are the second team after the Boston Red Sox to have official discussions with the Dominican slugger this week.

"Hear at least Jays and Red Sox owners made impressive in-person presentations to Juan Soto, but multiple team owners are yet to present and will do so in coming days," he tweeted on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are eager to splash some cash to rejuvenate their roster after finishing at the bottom of the AL East with a 74-88 record. Although pitching was a major issue in 2024, their batters also had a tough campaign, as the team ranked in the bottom third for home runs and RBIs.

However, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an outstanding season, batting .323/.396/.544 during the regular season with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs and an OPS+ of 166. Therefore, putting him in the same lineup with Juan Soto should be a great prospect for the team, considering the success the Yankees had by batting him ahead of Aaron Judge in the lineup.

"Don't discount them": MLB insider Jeff Passan on Blue Jays' chances of signing Juan Soto

The Toronto Blue Jays seem desperate to land a marquee free agent to re-energize a disheartened fanbase, having been thwarted in their efforts to sign Shohei Ohtani in the previous offseason.

The Canadian franchise had reportedly made a considerable offer to sign the Japanese superstar, who chose to remain in California and joined the Los Angeles Dodgers instead.

The Blue Jays are looking to rebuild the team this winter, and making Juan Soto a cornerstone seems to be at the top of their agenda. MLB insider Jeff Passan feels that they have a genuine chance of signing the left-handed slugger.

"The Blue Jays deserve to be in this conversation (about teams who intrigue him this off-season) because they are going to get a guy this winter," he tweeted. "I don't know if it will be Juan Soto, it certainly could - don't discount them."

Soto batted .288/.419/.569 during the regular season, hitting a career-high 41 home runs, along with 109 RBIs and an OPS+ of 178. He went 16-49 during the postseason with seven extra-base hits, including four home runs and 14 walks.

