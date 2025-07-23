How did Bryce Harper swipe home on catcher's balk? Everything you need to know about the bizarre interference in Phillies' win

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper showed his presence of mind in the second game of the series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.During the bottom of the first inning, Harper, who was in a scoring position on third, stole home to score a run as the home plate umpire called for a catcher's interference.Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez was called for interference because he stepped in front of the plate without the ball.According to the rules, if the catcher is on home plate or in front of the home plate without the ball, the pitcher will be charged with a balk and the batter will be awarded first base on catcher's interference.The Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after that play and added two more runs in the second inning to add to their tally. They secured a 4-1 win to take the series.Crew chief Quinn Wolcott explained home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez's call after the game.&quot;He had Narváez stepping on or above the plate before the pitch was received, essentially...,&quot; Wolcott said. &quot;I would say that that constitutes a violation, because the purpose of the rule is to protect the hitter striking at the pitch, right? So he can’t invade the hitter’s space, either. Even if he were to come around the plate, it would still be a violation.&quot;Red Sox manager Alex Cora reflects on Bryce Harper's bizarre playThis was the second straight night the Phillies scored on a catcher's interference as Monday's series opener saw Philadelphia register a walk-off win in the 10th inning after a catcher's interference with the bases loaded.Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn't pleased by the decision.“In the beginning, we thought he called blocking the plate. After that, they got together and explained me what happened,” said manager Alex Cora. “Just weird, man. Two nights in a row, stuff I’ve never seen in my life, to be honest with you.Carlos Narvaez, who clipped Edmundo Sosa's bat with his mitts on Monday, explained he was unaware of the rule, while sharing his thoughts on the play after Tuesday's loss. “I just went up,“ Narvaez said. “Maybe I went up a little early. I just wanted to catch the ball and tag. I saw the video. I wasn’t over the plate or something.I didn’t know that rule... I was arguing with him because I knew I wasn’t covering the plate. Then he told me that. First time I’ve seen that play.”The Red Sox are on the brink of a sweep after consecutive losses against the Phillies.