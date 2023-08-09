How to buy Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani World Baseball Classic card? Angels duo show off collectible of iconic moment

One of the biggest baseball moments in recent memory came during the World Baseball Classic with Shohei Ohtani on the mound against teammate Mike Trout.

It seemed like destiny that two of the greatest players ever to play the game (and happen to be teammates) came head-to-head with the game on the line.

Calico Joe @CalicoJoeMLB Mike Trout breaking down his infamous WBC Ohtani At-Bat in real time with Mookie Betts is must see for any baseball fan pic.twitter.com/BRZwEaKGUy

In the bottom of the 9th inning in the World Baseball Classic Final, Japan had a 3-2 lead over the United States with captain Mike Trout up at the plate.

Staring at him from the mound was two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who was tasked with securing the victory for his country.

Trout worked his way to a full count with two outs. The United States championship hopes were on the line when Ohtani threw the deciding pitch.

Ohtani threw an 87 mph slider to record the strikeout and not only hand the World Baseball Classic title to Team Japan but cement himself in baseball history.

Now that iconic moment during the World Baseball Classic will be available in card form. Baseball card juggernaut Topps released a special edition World Baseball Classic card showcasing Ohtani's strikeout of Mike Trout to secure the victory.

The Collectibles Guru 🧠 @ericwhiteback BREAKING NEWS



Mike Trout bought three Topps Now cards commemorating his WBC at-bat against Shohei Ohtani.



He then proceeded to sign them, give them to Shohei to sign, & hand-number them to 3.



Trout then GIFTED one to Shohei!



For baseball card collectors, or simply fans looking to secure their very own piece of history, the card is available to be purchased from the Topps website. The card is also available from resellers on eBay and Amazon, with some copies being authentically autographed by one of both of the Los Angeles Angels superstars.

Shohei Ohtani's future with the Los Angeles Angels is the biggest storyline of the 2023 season

The pending free agency of the Japanese two-way superstar is one of the most highly-anticipated in sports history.

Some experts and executives believe Ohtani may be in line to sign the most expensive contract in sports history, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets among the favorites to land the star.

Prior to the MLB Trade Deadline, some believed that the Angels were going to trade away Shohei Ohtani, as they appear to be out of playoff contention. However, the team opted to add Lucas Giolito, Randal Grichuk, and C.J. Cron, among others, at the deadline in order to push for the postseason.