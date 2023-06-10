How can I link Twitch to MLB The Show? Detailed tutorial to connect game and claim drops

MLB The Show 23 continues to add new content and features for gamers. This has made the game more interesting for fans. One of the latest features provides gamers an opportunity to link their game accounts to Twitch and earn rewards.

MLB The Show 23 account can be linked to Twitch

There are a handful of simple steps that gamers can follow when it comes to linking their MLB The Show 23 accounts to Twitch. These are as follows:

Gamers first need to create an MLB The Show 23 account of their own. If they already have an account, then need to log in to that account.

In the second step, gamers need to select Twitch under the Linked Accounts.

Finally in the third stage, gamers need to click the added link and then hit Authorize.

Gamers might have to close playing MLB The Show 23 on the device that they are playing and then reopen that device to see their linked accounts to Twitch.

Gamers who already have a Twitch account with MLB The Show 23 can gain Diamond Dynasty rewards. Moreover, they can also gain pack drops for free while watching streams of MLB The Show 23.

This latest collaboration between San Diego Studios, Sony and Twitch is set to attract more gamers to MLB The Show 23.

Twitch drops in MLB The Show 23

#MLBTheShow Kaiju is taking over Twitch Drops for All!Starting today at 1 PM PT until Sunday at 11:59 PM PT, Twitch Drops for All will be on.Make sure to link your account to get your packs.Learn more: mlbthe.show/xnv Kaiju is taking over Twitch Drops for All!Starting today at 1 PM PT until Sunday at 11:59 PM PT, Twitch Drops for All will be on.Make sure to link your account to get your packs.Learn more: mlbthe.show/xnv #MLBTheShow https://t.co/GYKA3E7uG1

Twitch drops have been made available for gamers in MLB The Show 23. The main way to get these Twitch drops is to get them from the linked accounts between Twitch and MLB the Show 23. These are available in MLB The Show hub from which the drop-enabled streams can be obtained.

Gamers need to be careful as not all shows have drops enabled on them. Moreover, once gamers earn a reward, they can obtain it from the Drops Inventory. These Twitch drop contents will then be available in-game for them.

MLB The Show 23 is celebrating its first "Twitch Drops for All" weekend from June 9 from 1 p.m. PDT, 2023 to June 11, 2023, 11: 59 p.m. PDT. This will allow broadcasters with linked accounts to get Twitch Kaiju Takeover Pack for 30-minute streams and Twitch Special Kaiju Takeover Pack for 60-minute streams.

There is also the pro-level event "The Show Championship Series" in which some of the best players face off on some broadcasts. This will also allow the opportunity to win more Twitch drops including a special "Guaranteed Diamond Twitch Pack." for 60-minute streams and MLB The Show 23 Twitch pack for 30-minute streams.

Twitch drops are a surefire way to attract more customers to MLB The Show 23 and makers at San Diego Studios and Sony have come up with an excellent way to achieve that.

