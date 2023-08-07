How can I watch Little League Softball World Series? Starting times, TV schedule, and streaming details

Between August 6 and 13, the Little League Softball World Series will take center stage in Greenville, North Carolina. Fans will have the chance to watch some of the best young female players in the world.

Founded in 1974, the Little League Softball World showcases talent from girls aged 10 to 12. While it may sound endearing at first, these girls are already showing the early trappings of elite athletes, and are fierce competitors.

With rules similar to baseball, softball is played with an underhand pitch, as well as larger balls. Although not as fast as baseball, some have suggested that softball is even more demanding.

The tournament bracket is comprised of 12 regions. Each region has the opportunity to put forth one team. Of the 12 teams set to be represented at the 2023 Little League Softball World Series, nine are teams from the contiguous USA.

ESPN Honolulu @ESPNHonolulu Team Hawai'i falls short to Central today in the semifinals of the Little League Softball World Series. Keep your heads up!!! You made Hawai'i proud! 🥎🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/XzWsBY8sKq

The three international teams will be awarded to Little League systems in the Philippines, Canada, and Italy. On August 6, the games got started in the first round of play.

Rowan Little League of Salisbury, North Carolina bested Ohio-based Austintown LL by a score of 5-0. Meanwhile, Texas-based Midway LL beat Pitt County, another league based out of North Carolina.

In an international matchup, the Puerto Ricans beat the sole Canadian side by an 11-9 margin. Connecticut-based Milford LL thrashed the Italians 11-1.

On August 7, fans can catch another array of action. Puerto Rico will play Oregon at 10 am ET. Three hours later, North Carolina will take on the Philippines. Later, fans can watch the Southwest vs West at 4 pm, followed by the New England-mid Atlantic game at 7 pm.

The semifinal games will take place on August 12, at 2 and 5 pm ET respectively. Afterward, fans will be able to catch the third-place game at noon ET on August 13, with the Gold Medal game expected to kick off at 3 pm on the same day.

Scott Rogers @Scooter7150



So proud to be a part of the Little League Softball World Series family pic.twitter.com/3asvszDhpF twitter.com/llsbworldserie… Amazing time last night inside of TowneBank Tower with the Girls With Game celebration.So proud to be a part of the Little League Softball World Series family twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Cable viewers with ESPN will be able to catch the action on ESPN2. Additionally, viewers who wish to stream the action will be able to do so on FuboTV. For $24.99 per month, fans can watch the action from the Little League Softball World Series, as well as the MLB.

Little League Softball World Series will showcase a rare intensity

As with most other amateur sports, mistakes will be made, emotions will run high, and glory will be attained. While the talented young girls may not go on to play for the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, we can be sure that they will have lots of fun, and prove to the world that softball can be just as exciting.