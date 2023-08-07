How can players be signed after Trade Deadline has passed? Eligibility criteria, rules, and deadline

Despite the Trade Deadline passing, MLB teams can potentially still add to their rosters. The days of superstars moving from last-place teams to contenders is over, but rosters aren't set in stone. For starters, September call-ups from the minors are coming, but there are other ways to add to rosters.

The Trade Deadline used to be known as the non-waiver deadline because it meant that trades were finished, but waivers were not. This is still the case and is one of the best ways for players to move teams.

Exploring ways for MLB players to change teams post Trade Deadline

Prior to 2019, trades could still be completed after the Trade Deadline. That's how Justin Verlander joined the Houston Astros in August 2017. However, that rule went away. Now, trades can be completed for players meeting this criteria:

Players on to a minor-league contract

Players who have not been on a 40-man roster at all

Players who haven't gone on the IL this season

Waivers is another way to acquire players. If a team DFAs someone, like the Yankees DFA'd Willie Calhoun in July, they are eligible to be claimed by another team via waivers. If they clear waivers, they become an FA and can be signed by anyone.

DFA'd players can sign after the Trade Deadline

Existing free agents, such as Zack Britton or Nelson Cruz, can be signed as well. The Trade Deadline is not the acquisition cut-off in Major League Baseball.