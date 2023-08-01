When does MLB Trade Deadline end? Official closing times, listed 

The MLB Trade Deadline has officially arrived. After today, no teams will be able to add to their rosters via trade. Anyone still on their old team after today will remain there through the season's end.

The Trade Deadline cutoff is officially at 6 pm EST. After that, no trades can come through- however, trades agreed to before that time can be announced later, but they can't be completed. 6 pm EST is:

3:30 am IST

3 pm PST

4 PM MST

5 PM CST

10 pm GMT

11 pm BST

7 am KST

In previous years, the deadline has been at 4 pm on the date, but the league decided to extend it this year. Regardless, as of 6:01 pm EST, trades cannot be agreed to.

Who might be traded at the Trade Deadline today?

Though the last few days have been rife with trades, expect today to be even more crazy. The Trade Deadline always features a lot of activity, and a lot of big names could be on the move.

Shohei Ohtani will not, but Justin Verlander probably will be traded. The New York Mets have already begun selling and a lot of teams want the veteran. The Houston Astros, his former team, seem to be the frontrunners for him and have engaged in deep talks. They've cooled down today, but a deal is certainly likely.

A trade is unlikely, but the Chicago White Sox are fielding calls for Dylan Cease and Luis Robert. Those would require big packages, but the possibility can't be ruled out.

Expect a lot of pitchers to be moved as contenders try to shape their rosters for the playoff push. Those are the easiest to move pieces, especially relievers. Even though there has been an abundance of early moves, teams still want to add.

Expect a flurry in the hour or so before the MLB deadline as teams become more desperate.