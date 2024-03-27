"How can you not be romantic about baseball?" - MLB fans get emotional as Pablo Sandoval exits game potentially for the last time in Giants uniform

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants in February to mark his return to the franchise with whom he spent seven years (2008-2014) and contributed to three World Series titles.

On Tuesday at Oracle Park, during the Giants' 1-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics, he was substituted for a pinch runner in the ninth inning, marking his exit from the game. The Giants fans were aware that it might be the last time they saw Sandoval in the majors, and they gave him a standing ovation as he headed to the dugout. Sandoval tipped off his helmet to acknowledge the support from fans.

Fans on Twitter found the moment heartening.

"How can you not be romanic about baseball," one fan said.

"End of an era," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Pablo Sandoval on his future with the Giants

Before Monday's 4-1 win over the Athletics, Pablo Sandoval clarified that he would honor his contract and play in the minors even if he doesn't make the Giants' Opening Day roster.

The 37-year-old wished to enjoy baseball and was grateful for the opportunity.

“I’ll go,” Sandoval said (via MLB.com). “It’s a blessing to be playing baseball right now. It’s been tough for veteran guys to get jobs. The way everything is going, I feel blessed for the opportunity. I’m going to be able to go every day and play with a lot of joy.”

Sandoval played his last major league game in 2021 and has been playing in the Winter Ball in his native Venezuela and Puerto Rico since then. Apart from this, he also had stints with Baseball United of the United Arab Emirates and with Mexican League teams in 2022.

Manager Bob Melvin praised Pablo Sandoval for his dedication to the game even at this point in his career, saying:

"He will play baseball until they take his bat and spikes away. He just loves to play baseball. He has a passion for it unlike very many. He’s in the cage all day long. He’s taking ground balls as much as he possibly can. He is happiest when he is on a baseball field playing baseball. So it’s going to be very difficult for him to stop playing."

While down under in minors, he will have the opportunity to be promoted if he fares well, and fans would hope this was not the last time they saw him.

