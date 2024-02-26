“Like a father and son” - Bruce Bochy & Pablo Sandoval's heartwarming spring training reunion evokes emotional reactions from Giants fans

Bruce Bochy and Pablo Sandoval are among the most important figures in the San Francisco Giants' rich history. The two combined to lead the team through a dynasty, with Bochy winning three titles as their manager. It can be argued that he's the most important person they've ever had, but Sandoval is an award-winner and a fan favorite.

Expand Tweet

So seeing both of these people reunited again at Spring Training warmed the hearts of the fans. These two clearly love each other and have a strong relationship, even years after they were together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sandoval eventually left and signed with the Boston Red Sox before ultimately leaving the MLB, but he still has a wealth of supporters in the Bay Area and will likely have them forever.

Bochy went on to retire before coming back out of retirement to win a title with the Texas Rangers, whom he was managing in the spring game in the video. All of it nearly brought a tear to the eye of many fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even after so many years, this duo is a welcome sight. The Giants may not be the powerhouse they were when Bochy was at the helm, but his return brings those fond memories back.

Bruce Bochy won three titles with the Giants

The San Francisco Giants were one of baseball's last true dynasties. There have been teams, like the Houston Astros, to win multiple titles during a stretch of time, but the Giants are the last to have won three, and they won them in quick succession.

Bruce Bochy won three titles with the Giants

They began this dynasty by breaking a major drought with a World Series win in 2010. That team was only the beginning, as they would go on to win again in 2012 and 2014 before the dynasty powered down.

Now, they're trying to rebuild to that level and are relying on Bob Melvin to be the architect just like Bruce Bochy was before he retired. They've been very active in free agency to that end this season, so perhaps better times are on the horizon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.