"How can you wear that hat?" - Fans react at NFL legend Tom Brady's Red Sox apparel choice during 'Topps Rip Night' baseball card event

NFL icon Tom Brady recently attended a baseball card event called 'Topps Rip Night.' Fans from all over gather during this event, where they trade cards with one another and participate in special giveaways.

The 46-year-old NFL legend was cheering on fans during the event while sporting a Boston Red Sox cap, which caused a debate on X, previously known as Twitter.

Some MLB fans couldn't help but react to him wearing Red Sox gear since Brady was well-known to be a big Yankees fan.

" @TomBrady I thought you were a Yankee fan, how can you wear that hat?"

Comments continued pouring in on social media, as MLB fans were shocked about Tom Brady's choice of hat.

While most fans were surprised about his choice of Red Sox gear, some were pretty happy about his fashion choice.

"Fashion's all about the mix n' match, ain't it? Reppin' all the teams cause why not? Hats are the new mixtapes, each one tells a diff story! #HatHarmony" - One fan commented.

"Yowza, hats off to fashion freedom! Why stick to one team when you can rock 'em all? #SwitchItUp #HatGameStrong #Fashionista" - another fan wrote

"He’s sick; he has the flu": Red Sox manager Alex Cora said first baseman Triston Casas will not be in the lineup

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed first baseman Triston Casas will not join the Red Sox regulars in the lineup for the first few days because of his flu.

"So he’s going to be out of the facility for two to three days” - Alex Cora told Boston Herald.

Cora added that Bryan Mata and Alex Hoppe will also not make the list because of their injuries. Mata has pulled his right hamstring and Hoppe has a tightened upper body.

However, Cora is hopeful about three injured players making significant progress over the last few days.

"(Wong’s) doing better, he’ll be throwing to the bases midweek, I want to say when we come back from West Palm, but he’s trending in the right direction...Vaughn is doing well. Jarren is dying to go out there and play but we have to be smart.” - Manager Alex Cora added.

The team is still in dire need of upgrading their pitching game. The team is reportedly interested in pursuing free agent Jordan Montgomery but are waiting for the asking price to get lower.

