"Just for him to go back to the Rangers" - Red Sox fans impatient as team waiting for Jordan Montgomery's price to lower

The Boston Red Sox are taking some time to think about their pitching needs as Spring Training approaches. According to reports, the team is looking to sign left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery, who is still facing free agency.

Even though the Red Sox have expressed interest, the front office seems to be waiting for Montgomery’s price to drop before making an official offer. This strategy shows a careful approach, most likely due to their tight budget and interest in prioritizing the development of their younger core of players.

The news comes as bittersweet since many Red Sox fans have been waiting for the team to make a significant signing to bolster their rotation all offseason.

"Full throttle means waiting for the price to come down." - Posted one fan.

"He‘s gonna get his price down just for him to go back to the Rangers."

Jordan Montgomery would be willing to move to Boston if the offer met his expectations

The Boston Red Sox and Jordan Montgomery might be a good fit for more than just baseball. As it turns out, Montgomery’s wife is in a training program at a hospital in Boston, which makes things easier for the left-handed player to join them.

The Red Sox' pursuit of Jordan Montgomery comes after a relatively quiet offseason for the team when compared to some of their big-spending rivals. While the team has made several changes, notably the addition of Lucas Giolito, Chris Sale’s departure has left the rotation with some uncertainty.

Despite budget constraints, the Red Sox could take advantage of their competitive balance tax figure, giving them the freedom to make big roster additions. President Sam Kennedy has underlined the significance of sticking to set parameters. However, as the season approaches, the market and the team’s needs may change their minds.

The length of Jordan Montgomery’s free agency adds some suspense to the Red Sox's winter plan. With other teams potentially joining the sweepstakes if the price drops, the Red Sox must be very careful during negotiations.

According to many fans, the Red Sox could meet Montgomery’s current expectations and avoid the "race" against other teams more willing to make a significant investment.

"When I go full throtle shopping I go to Walmart." - Mocked another fan.

As the Red Sox consider alternatives, the team’s rotation remains their primary focus. Montgomery’s possible arrival would not only strengthen their pitching staff but also bring leadership and experience, especially after how well he played in the 2023 World Series with the Texas Rangers.

As Spring Training gets underway, everyone in baseball will be following how the Red Sox’s chase of Montgomery ends and the influence it may have on their 2024 season.

