Chris Sale Contract: Braves' newly acquired ace's salary details, explored

Atlanta Braves added another star to their rotation acquiring Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale. The 7x All-Star and former Cy Young candidate will make a direct swap for Braves infielder Vaughn Grissom in a bumper trade.

Chris Sale's time at the Boston Red Sox can be considered to be a topsy-turvy one. Having acquired him from the Chicago White Sox in a trade that saw a number of prospects being sent over, the Red Sox must have been satisfied with his figures in the first two seasons in 2017 and 2018, where he came second and fourth for the Cy Young race and helped them to a World Series in the latter year.

But things changed after the 2019 season as he missed the entirety of 2020 and could only make 11 appearances for the club between 2021 and 2022. This year, he could manage 4.30 ERA with 125 strikeouts, 29 walks and 15 home runs allowed in 102.2 innings.

Heading into the final year of his mega extesion with Boston, Sale is expected to earn $27 million in salary in 2024. Because of the nature of the contract and the acquisition of Grissom involved, the AL East team also had to offload $17 million in cash to the Braves.

Atlanta Braves strengthen already star-studded rotation with Chris Sale

Chris Sale is a fitting addition to an already World Series calliber starting rotation for the Atlanta Braves that consists of Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Charlie Morton. They have a whole host of contenders for the fifth starter spot, and along with a strong bullpen that now includes Reynaldo Lopez, they are easily the team to beat.

The Braves seemed to have fallen short of the 'World Series favorites' tag when the Dodgers acquired Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto but Atlanta have regained significant ground since.

