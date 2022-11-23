How did Dansby Swanson meet his fiancée Mallory Pugh?

Dansby Swanson has become one of the hottest free agents on the 2022 market. His name has been all over MLB news recently as pundits and fans alike speculate where he will go next.

The Atlanta Braves were the only team that Dansby Swanson ever knew. Although he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 first overall, he made his debut with the Braves in 2016.

Gradick Sports @GradickSports #Braves free agent SS Dansby Swanson & his fiancé Mallory Pugh at the Rawlings Gold Glove award ceremony. Swanson won his first gold glove. #Braves free agent SS Dansby Swanson & his fiancé Mallory Pugh at the Rawlings Gold Glove award ceremony. Swanson won his first gold glove. https://t.co/KI85k8MzKd

"#Braves free agent SS Dansby Swanson & his fiancé Mallory Pugh at the Rawlings Gold Glove award ceremony. Swanson won his first gold glove." - @ Gradick Sports

Over his time in Atlanta, Swanson consistently played the most games for the Braves, including all 162 games in the 2022 season. He was also instrumental in helping the Braves win the World Series in 2021.

Following the 2022 season, his contract with the Braves expired, and he chose not to re-sign him. This made him a free agent and attracted many teams interested in locking down the workhorse that is Dansby Swanson.

Swanson is engaged to Mallory Pugh, a player for the US Women's National Soccer Team. A graduate of the University of Colorado, Pugh became the youngest woman ever to score when she potted a goal against Colombia at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Women's International Champions Cup @iccwomen



(📸: IMAGO) Mallory Pugh is just the sixth player in USWNT history with both 25+ goals and 25+ assists before the age of 25(📸: IMAGO) Mallory Pugh is just the sixth player in USWNT history with both 25+ goals and 25+ assists before the age of 25 ⚽👏(📸: IMAGO) https://t.co/v0Im71qFXX

"Mallory Pugh is just the sixth player in USWNT history with both 25+ goals and 25+ assists before the age of 25" - @ Womens International World Cup

Swanson met Pugh through former teammate Jace Peterson. Peterson played on the Braves from 2015 to 2017 and is married to Mallory's sister. The two began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement shortly after Swanson's 2021 World Series win.

With 25 home runs and 96 RBIs, a Gold Glove and his first All-Star appearance in 2022, Swanson certainly padded his resume for free agency. Teams reputed to be interested in him include the Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs among the teams reputed to be interested.

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson make quite the athletic couple

The couple have both achieved so much in their respective fields of play. As Swanson looks for a contract that suits them best, he will likely keep in mind that both he and Pugh are at the zenith of their careers. Wherever he goes, it is sure that Mallory will continue to support him, as the pair are due to be married very soon.

