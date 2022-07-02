“How dumb are the Phillies?" "Pitch around Arenado” - St. Louis Cardinals fans troll the Phillies after they allow a home run and a triple to Nolan Arenado in just 3 innings

Nolan Arenado was mashing to start today's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies. The third baseman started his night with a stand-up triple to make it 1-0 for the Cardinals. In the third inning, he followed it up with a two-run home run to deep left field.
Right off the bat, fans knew this was Arenado's night. Bailey Falter started for the Phillies, and Arenado had him figured out like a children's crossword puzzle.
Facing Arenado in the first inning, Falter threw two fastballs and a sinker, all of which were middle-zone and 91 or 92 MPH fast. Arenado crushed the sinker for a triple.
It looked like Arenado was even better informed by the time the third inning rolled around.
With two outs and Paul Goldschmidt on second base, Arenado didn't even have to wait for the second pitch. Falter changed things up with an 80 MPH slider, which is exactly what Arenado expected him to do. He crushed it to deep left field.
Arenado was just as dialed in while facing Nick Nelson in the sixth inning. He worked a seven-pitch count this time, just waiting for the right pitch. He finally found it: an 88-MPH slider that hung over the middle of the plate. He drilled it to left field for a double.
At the time of writing, it was the seventh inning, and Arenado was just a single shy of hitting for the cycle.
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado picks apart the Phillies' pitching staff, Twitter reacts
As previously mentioned, Nolan Arenado just needs to record a single to hit for the cycle. It's not often that batters get the three hardest hits (home runs, triples and doubles) out of the way before hitting a single.
When Arenado is good, he's really good.
At the time of writing, the Philadelphia Phillies were up 5-3 on the St. Louis Cardinals. Still, Goldschmidt and Arenado have been hazardous all night long.
When Arenado is on top of his game, he's like a video game cheat code.
Betting fans are smashing the over on Arenado hitting the cycle tonight.
The Colorado Rockies can't be looking back on their trade decision happily.
Nolan Arenado is due up next for the Cardinals in the seventh inning.