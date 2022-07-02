“How dumb are the Phillies?" "Pitch around Arenado” - St. Louis Cardinals fans troll the Phillies after they allow a home run and a triple to Nolan Arenado in just 3 innings

Nolan Arenado was mashing to start today's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies. The third baseman started his night with a stand-up triple to make it 1-0 for the Cardinals. In the third inning, he followed it up with a two-run home run to deep left field.

Right off the bat, fans knew this was Arenado's night. Bailey Falter started for the Phillies, and Arenado had him figured out like a children's crossword puzzle.

Facing Arenado in the first inning, Falter threw two fastballs and a sinker, all of which were middle-zone and 91 or 92 MPH fast. Arenado crushed the sinker for a triple.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Nolan Arenado triples to give the Cards an early lead! Nolan Arenado triples to give the Cards an early lead! https://t.co/excN99Isrq

It looked like Arenado was even better informed by the time the third inning rolled around.

With two outs and Paul Goldschmidt on second base, Arenado didn't even have to wait for the second pitch. Falter changed things up with an 80 MPH slider, which is exactly what Arenado expected him to do. He crushed it to deep left field.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ It's only the 3rd inning and Nolan Arenado already has a triple and a homer! It's only the 3rd inning and Nolan Arenado already has a triple and a homer! https://t.co/LyEIpCvxlB

Arenado was just as dialed in while facing Nick Nelson in the sixth inning. He worked a seven-pitch count this time, just waiting for the right pitch. He finally found it: an 88-MPH slider that hung over the middle of the plate. He drilled it to left field for a double.

At the time of writing, it was the seventh inning, and Arenado was just a single shy of hitting for the cycle.

Connie Kilgarriff @Con_Kilgarriff @rkilgarriff2 He has nothing to get anyone out with. He’s not even smart enough to understand that you pitch around Arenado in that spot. He cannot get Goldschmidt or Arenado out ever. @rkilgarriff2 He has nothing to get anyone out with. He’s not even smart enough to understand that you pitch around Arenado in that spot. He cannot get Goldschmidt or Arenado out ever.

Nicholas @blueyes816 @JClarkNBCS @NBCSPhilly they will be LONG gone out of the WC race in 2 weeks lol, so what’s he gonna come back this season for ? Hopefully to get hit again. @NBCPhiladelphia This shows you how dumb the @Phillies are… 🤣they will be LONG gone out of the WC race in 2 weeks lol, so what’s he gonna come back this season for ? Hopefully to get hit again. @JClarkNBCS @NBCSPhilly @NBCPhiladelphia This shows you how dumb the @Phillies are… 🤣😘 they will be LONG gone out of the WC race in 2 weeks lol, so what’s he gonna come back this season for ? Hopefully to get hit again.

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado picks apart the Phillies' pitching staff, Twitter reacts

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has 15 home runs on the season.

As previously mentioned, Nolan Arenado just needs to record a single to hit for the cycle. It's not often that batters get the three hardest hits (home runs, triples and doubles) out of the way before hitting a single.

Julia @juliasjourneyy Since the Yankees game was postponed tonight, I’m currently watching the Cardinals-Phillies game. Nolan Arenado is a single away from the cycle and it’s the sixth inning. Since the Yankees game was postponed tonight, I’m currently watching the Cardinals-Phillies game. Nolan Arenado is a single away from the cycle and it’s the sixth inning.

When Arenado is good, he's really good.

Roberth Pérez @RoberthEperez17



#MLB #stlcards Nolan Arenado has 90 3-RBI games, most in MLB since his debut in 2013. Nolan Arenado has 90 3-RBI games, most in MLB since his debut in 2013.#MLB #stlcards

At the time of writing, the Philadelphia Phillies were up 5-3 on the St. Louis Cardinals. Still, Goldschmidt and Arenado have been hazardous all night long.

When Arenado is on top of his game, he's like a video game cheat code.

(•_•) @ThisNotCom Nolan Arenado isn’t fair Nolan Arenado isn’t fair

Betting fans are smashing the over on Arenado hitting the cycle tonight.

Owen @Alakazam_428 Nolan Arenado has a home run, triple, and double.



It's the 6th inning. He's just a single away from hitting for the cycle.



And the game is tied. I like his chances. Nolan Arenado has a home run, triple, and double.It's the 6th inning. He's just a single away from hitting for the cycle.And the game is tied. I like his chances.

The Colorado Rockies can't be looking back on their trade decision happily.

High Sock Bot @highsockbot Denver Post columnist By giving away Nolan Arenado, the Rockies make dumbest trade in Colorado sports…. Denver Post columnist By giving away Nolan Arenado, the Rockies make dumbest trade in Colorado sports….

Nolan Arenado is due up next for the Cardinals in the seventh inning.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far