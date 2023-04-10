How can I fix MLB The Show 23 mini seasons invalid roster glitch? Bugs and issues resolved

Many MLB the Show 23 players have experienced a very frustrating error message recently. Part of the Diamond Dynasty game mode is mini seasons. These are an excellent way to earn points and get better cards for your team.

However, recently, gamers have been seeing the "invalid roster" error message. Since the opponent is usually a CPU, this doesn't make any sense. It ruins the experience and takes away many players' ability to play.

There has been a patch released recently, so the issue should be slowing down. If not, there are ways to attempt to troubleshoot it.

MLB the Show 23 invalid roster glitch troubleshooting

Though there was a patch released, it only affects new seasons. Pre-existing seasons may still experience the issue.

The game developers released this statement as a response via the game's forum:

"While we were able to correct this error for new seasons, we were unable to do so for seasons that were already in progress. This means that if you started a season before today’s update, and are receiving this error message when trying to play, you will need to restart your season. We understand your frustration and apologize for the inconvenience."

How to fix MLB The Show 23 mini seasons invalid roster glitch

If that's the case and players don't want to restart their season, they can try a few typical troubleshooting fixes:

Restart the console

Restart or reset the internet connection

Close the app and open it again

Log out of the account and log back in

Exit the game mode and try again

These may or may not work and none of them are permanent fixes, but MLB the Show 23's permanent fix only helps new seasons, so these are the only real options.

