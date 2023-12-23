"How do you give a guy $325 million without ever throwing a pitch in MLB" - Former Dodgers OF Josh Reddick skeptical of Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The baseball world is still trying to figure out what to think of the Los Angeles Dodgers signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto . A team that was already a powerhouse got the two top free agents this offseason, spelling misfortune for the rest of the league.

Yamamoto now joins a roster that includes Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. They will likely be a contender for years to come, which has frustrated fans of opposing teams.

Some were skeptical of the amount given after learning about Yamamoto's $325 million contract. Former Dodgers outfielder Josh Reddick is one of those who voiced their opinion on the matter.

"How do you give a guy $325 million without ever throwing a pitch in MLB," asked Reddick.

It is fair for some to question the value of the contract, especially for an international player.

Many insiders believe Yamamoto's skills will seamlessly transition to Major League Baseball. If he can have a solid year, and the Dodgers win the World Series, he can make Reddick eat his words.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto should be elite with the Dodgers

The Dodgers seemed like the destination for Yoshinobu Yamamoto all along. He desires to win immediately, and with the way the team's roster has taken shape, they are in the best position to be successful.

Yamamoto is 25 years old and one of the most highly-anticipated international pitchers. He can run his fastball up to 99 MPH and has a curveball that keeps hitters on their toes. He also possesses a splitter that is devastating.

He is a five-time All-Star, three-time Japanese Triple Crown winner, three-time Pacific League MVP, three-time Eiji Sawamura winner and three-time Gold Glover.

During the last three seasons, Yamamoto has failed to finish the year with an ERA above 1.68. He is a lights-out pitcher who can heavily influence the game whenever he is handed the ball.

Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow should be a more than capable starting duo this season, and Shohei Ohtani should be right behind them in 2025.

It is tough to see any team in the league stacking up against this juggernaut squad. It seems to be their World Series to lose for the next handful of seasons.

