"How do you not give the MVP to Ohtani?" - Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman picks two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani as American League MVP over Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and his historic offensive season

Shohei Ohtani has Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman's vote for the American League MVP Award. This is despite the fact that Aaron Judge broke the American League home run record Tuesday night. Stroman made his vote clear as he took to Twitter to discuss the topic.

"Judge is having one of the most historic seasons of all-time... but how do you not give the MVP to Ohtani? What he's doing has never been done before and may not happen again! Both players are more than deserving! There's no wrong option!" - Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman

While giving props on how historic of a season Judge is having, he asks how can you not vote for Shohei Ohtani? Stroman mentions how special Ohtani is with is ability to both pitch and hit, something that is so rare we may never see again.

The MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani is one of the closest MVP races in baseball history. Both players have played out of their hearts this season and are more than deserving of the award.

Judge made history breaking the American League home run record. His offensive numbers have been outstanding, leading the league in home runs (62), RBIs (131), and OPS (1.111). He was in contention for the Triple Crown Award until his short slump between home run number 61 and 62.

Shohei Ohtani is also on the verge of breaking baseball history. As he takes the mound Wednesday night, he needs three more outs to qualify for the earned-run average title. He already qualifies for the batting crown. When Ohtani takes the mound tonight, he will become the first player to qualify as both a hitter and a pitcher.

"Shohei Ohtani is set to start on the mound today for the Angels. With just 1 inning pitched, Shohei will become the first player EVER in the World Series Era to qualify as a league leader as both a pitcher and a hitter" - Ben Verlander

Does Shohei Ohtani need to be a part of postseason baseball to win the MVP Award?

Tonight will be the last time we get to watch Ohtani play this season. The Los Angeles Angels will miss the postseason for the seventh consecutive year. The lack of postseason appearances for a team that has Ohtani and Trout is concerning.

The New York Yankees won their division and will be a threat in the postseason. Aaron Judge has been a huge part of their success. When it comes down to MVP voting, it will be interesting to see if voters hold the Angels' lack of success on Ohtani.

