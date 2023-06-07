Create

"How I’d imagine myself out there" - MLB Reddit trolls Jeff McNeil after Mets star fails to corral elusive ball

New York Mets star Jeff McNeil amused Reddit users after an unusual outfield play
Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets might be the most underrated player in baseball. His salary of $12.5 million per annum is low by Mets standards, and the utility man led the NL in batting average last season, putting up a .326 figure.

A member of the team since 2018, fans at Citi Field have become very accustomed to seeing McNeil. The California native has appeared in all 61 games for his team this season. While McNeil is a regular second baseman, he is often inserted into other roles, including the outfield.

During a game on June 6 against the Atlanta Braves, Jeff McNeil had some serious trouble corralling a ball in left field. Upon seeing the video, MLB Reddit reacted with a great deal of mirth.

On account of his "butterfingers", Jeff McNeil fumbles the ball on the outfield track three times before finally gaining control. Several fans on Reddit took light-hearted aim at the 31-year old.

Comment by u/beachmedic23 from discussion Jeff McNeil attempts to wrangle a baseball. in baseball
Comment by u/JoelsCaddy from discussion Jeff McNeil attempts to wrangle a baseball. in baseball

Many of the comments facetiously made reference to intoxication. While McNeil is known as a clean living golfing pro, the play made it appear as though the New York Mets star may have had a few too many.

Comment by u/Ok-Peak-3012 from discussion Jeff McNeil attempts to wrangle a baseball. in baseball
Comment by u/MahomestoHel-aire from discussion Jeff McNeil attempts to wrangle a baseball. in baseball

Jeff McNeil is often referrred to as "The Squirrel" for his nimble and agile appearance. He is also considered one of the better fielders in the game, especially in the infield. In 50 games in the infield this season, McNeil has not committed a single error, however, he has been charged with a pair of errors in 32 outfield appearances.

Comment by u/AnnihilatedTyro from discussion Jeff McNeil attempts to wrangle a baseball. in baseball
Comment by u/Basic_Bichette from discussion Jeff McNeil attempts to wrangle a baseball. in baseball

While McNeil undoubtedly bore the brunt of fan's tender mocking, several Reddit users used the incident to self-depricate. Some of the commenters even floated the idea that they would have been no better had they found themselves in an MLB outfield.

Comment by u/trashatfantasy from discussion Jeff McNeil attempts to wrangle a baseball. in baseball
Comment by u/mF-Jonezy from discussion Jeff McNeil attempts to wrangle a baseball. in baseball
Comment by u/Beng1997 from discussion Jeff McNeil attempts to wrangle a baseball. in baseball
Comment by u/zebrainatux from discussion Jeff McNeil attempts to wrangle a baseball. in baseball

Jeff McNeil remains one of the best utility men in baseball

In a team filled with players who have massive contracts, McNeil has had no problem producing at a much lower payrate. The Mets are now third in the NL East, 3.5 games behind the second-place Miami Marlins and 6.5 games behind the leading Atlanta Braves. If the team wants to close the gap, then McNeil need will be one of the most important parts of the picture. Perhaps the Mets can pull away from their reputation of perrennial underachievers and show the league that they are here to stay.

