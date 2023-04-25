How are Javier Baez and Jose Berrios related? Uncovering the familial bonds between the two MLB stars

Javier Baez and Jose Berrios are popular professional baseball players who play for the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively. However, they are also related off the field. Here is all you can find out about the familial bond between Javier Baez and Jose Berrios.

While they are not directly related, Baez and Berrios are brothers-in-law. Their wives are sisters. Both of them belong to Bayamon, Puerto Rico and hold family dinners to discuss their personal lives and the latest happenings in baseball.

Baez and Berrios also faced each other in the Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays match. Baez hit a solo home run against the pitching by Berrios in the fourth innings of the game. Although the Detroit Tigers lost the game, it was a fun match for the pair.

Jose Berrios even sent a message to Javier Baez postgame that he got him in the match. This shows that the brothers-in-law share good camaraderie and sportsmanship.

It is expected that they will be able to face each other in more matches as their careers progress, and will have a good time while they are at it.

Javier Baez and Jose Berrios's MLB performances

Javier Baez in Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox game

Both Javier Baez and Jose Berrios are young and promising baseball players for their respective teams, the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays. Javier Baez has developed a batting average of .259 with 166 home runs and 539 runs batted in.

Jose Berrios in Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays game

Jose Berrios developed a win-loss record of 73-57 with an earned run average of 4.28 and 1,027 strikeouts. It is expected that they will further develop their careers along their respective teams and become well-known in the world of baseball in the future.

