How is Ketel Marte related to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Examining the connection between two MLB stars

Ketel Marte plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plays for the Toronto Blue Jays. However, the two players are related to each other and baseball fans are curious to know about their relationship.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ketel Marte are cousins-in-laws. This is because Marte's wife Elisa Guerrero is the cousin of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. When both Marte and Guerrero Jr. were children in the Dominican Republic, he developed a crush on Vladimir's cousin Elisa.

He requested Vladimir for help regarding the matter. Nevertheless, both Marte and Elisa started dating each other and eventually got married. That made Vladimir Guerrero Jr. his cousin-in-law.

Marte has always considered Vladimir to be his little brother. However, the two of them have also faced each other as part of their respective teams. Moreover, they are also two good players on their respective teams.

Vladmir Guerrero Jr. and Ketel Marte should continue both their familial and professional relationships.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s and Ketel Marte's MLB career

Marte is a veteran baseball player. He made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Seattle Mariners. He became the NL triples leader in 2018 and an All-Star in 2019. He is currently playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has notched up a batting average of .279 with 91 home runs and 383 RBIs in his career so far.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a rising star in the world of baseball. He made his debut in 2019. He is already a two-time All-Star, a Golden Glove Winner, a Silver Slugger winner, and an MLB home run leader. He also won the AL Hank Aaron Award in 2021.

Guerrero Jr. has notched up a batting average of .284 with 113 home runs and 347 RBIs. He is one of MLB's best active hitters playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Both Vladmir Guerrero Jr. and Marte should continue improving their skill sets as their careers progresses toward the future.

