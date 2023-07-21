How do you load a roster in MLB The Show 23? Full guide, updates, and more

Released on March 28 2023, MLB The Show 23 is the latest baseball simulation game. Designed by San Diego Studios, under PlayStation Studios, it did not take long for the game to earn a strong reputation,

In the game, players are able to compete as their favorite players and teams. In-game challenges as well as updates in various gameplay mode have caused many to call the game the best of it's kind.

One of the things that makes MLB The Show 23 so attractive to hardcore baseball fans is the true-to-life nature of the game. From fielding, to hitting, to running, the respective in-game engines strive to give players an experience that is as true to life as possible.

Additionally, the game offers users the opportunity to play with the latest, updated MLB rosters. This means that an injury or minor league demotion is reflected in the roster of each and every team, down to the Double-A level.

To update the rosters to the latest ones, navigate to the main menu of MLB The Show 23, then select the settings menu through the gear icon on the top right of the screen. Once into the settings, select "File Management" and click "Load". At this point, the game will update up-to-the-minute roster changes.

It is worth noting that for Franchise Mode, rosters are typically reverted back to their default squad. This means that if you want to play as the New York Yankees in Franchise, you will not need to go without the bat of Aaron Judge.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins is the cover athlete of MLB The Show 23. It is the seventeenth edition to feature a cover athlete, with the first being Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz, whose likeness graced the '06 edition. We can only speculate as to who we might see next.

Roster update feature another reason why it's hard to beat MLB The Show 23

Committed to providing the most realistic gameplay experience possible, the folks at the Show did not dissapoint with this one. For the hardcore fans, we all know how important it is to get the rosters right. Thankfully, the game's developers let nobody down.

