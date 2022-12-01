How long has Miguel Cabrera been in the MLB?

Miguel Cabrera has announced his retirement. The Detroit Tigers star will finally pack it in following the 2023 MLB season.

On that note, let's take a look back at his iconic career.

MLB @MLB One last ride.



Miguel Cabrera has announced that the 2023 season will be his last. One last ride.Miguel Cabrera has announced that the 2023 season will be his last. https://t.co/aiyc8CDXqI

"One last ride. Miguel Cabrera has announced that the 2023 season will be his last." - @ MLB

Cabrera was born a world away from the MLB fields that he is now so used to. He was born in April 1983 in Maracay, Venezuela, a city known for producing a wealth of baseball talent. This includes Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros and Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals.

Miggy was signed to the Florida Marlins before the 2003 season. His 12 home runs and 62 RBIs that season helped his team progress to their first ever World Series appearance.

In Game 4, Cabrera was grazed by a pitch from New York Yankees legend Roger Clemens that wafted right under his chin. Later in the at-bat, Cabrera hit a two-run home run off Clemens, putting the Marlins up 2-0. They went on to win the game 4-3 and defeat the Yankees 4-2 to win the 2003 World Series.

Cabrera joined the Detroit Tigers in 2008 after being involved in a multi-player deal. From then on, his skills were even more noticeable.

In 2012, Cabrera hit 44 home runs and 139 RBIs, while registering a batting average of .330. He led the league in all three categories, winning the AL MVP Award in the process. It was also enough for him to win the 2012 Triple Crown. He remains the last player to have done so.

Mighty Goat @ItsMightyGoat Miguel Cabrera is retiring after next season.. will he be able to hit 193 Home Runs to reach 700?! Miguel Cabrera is retiring after next season.. will he be able to hit 193 Home Runs to reach 700?! 😳 https://t.co/eO8qxeQJgk

"Miguel Cabrera is retiring after next season.. will he be able to hit 193 Home Runs to reach 700?!" - @ Might Goat

Miguel Cabrera built on his success from 2012 in 2013 as well. He led the MLB in batting average, .OBP, .SLG, and .OPS to win the MVP Award for the second straight season.

In 2015, Cabrera finished the season with a batting average of .338. It marked the fourth instance in his career of him finishing the year with the highest batting average in the MLB.

Miguel Cabrera will be remembered as one of the best

In his 20-year career, Miguel Cabrera has hit 507 home runs and 1847 home runs, placing him in the higher eschelon of active players. Cabrera has become synonymous with the Detroit Tigers, as he has manned first base for the club since 2008.

When he retires next season, the Tigers could possibly lose the best player in their franchise's history.

Poll : 0 votes