How long is Trea Turner out? Injury update, expected return date and more

Trea Turner was lost to injury on Friday, May 3. The shortstop has a significant hamstring injury that will cost him a lot of time on the injured list. He has been the picture of health for much of his career, but won't be in the lineup for several weeks now.

Trea Turner's injury occurred on a play that ultimately mattered a lot to the outcome of the game. The star infielder singled and stole second. After a passed ball, he hustled to third and didn't stop there. He rounded and scored just ahead of the tag, but injured his hamstring in the process.

Trea Turner injury update

Trea Turner was officially placed on the 10-day injured list by the Philadelphia Phillies. They have been red hot lately, winning 15 of their last 18 games and running their season record to 23-11.

Sadly, Turner believes 10 days won't cut it for his hamstring issue. The shortstop said, via AP:

“I hate being hurt.”

Before even knowing the rough expected timeline, manager Rob Thomson lamented missing Turner for even a few days:

“It’s a huge loss,” he said. “It’s Trea Turner, one of the best players in baseball.”

It is expected that Turner will be out until the mid-June. The timeline is "at least" six weeks and anything earlier than that would be a big win in his rehab and recovery. Six weeks might not even be possible, so June 15 could be the earliest possible day of return.

Trea Turner hurt himself on a slide into home

Hamstring injuries can be serious. This is even more true for a player whose game is largely predicated on speed. It can take a long time for hamstrings to heal properly, and until they do, running full speed is a tough ask.

Edmundo Sosa immediately replaced Turner in the lineup on Friday, but Kody Clemens was called up from AAA to take the available roster spot. The Phillies' depth will be tested as they try and keep pace with the Atlanta Braves in the hotly contested NL East.

