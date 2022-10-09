"How did we lose to a garbage team", "Snell is so bad it's depressing" - San Diego Padres fans furious as team loses to the New York Mets setting up deciding Game 3 in Wild Card Series

The San Diego Padres suffered a disappointing loss in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series against the New York Mets. They couldn't get their bats going as pitcher Jacob deGrom shone Saturday night on the mound for the Mets. They lost 7-3, setting up a deciding Game 3 on Sunday night.

The Mets jumped on Blake Snell as Francisco Lindor got the party started for the Mets with a first-inning bomb. Pete Alonso also launched a homer of his own in the fifth inning. The Padres collapsed in the seventh inning, giving up four runs to the Mets, and were unable to make the comeback.

San Diego Padres fans weren't too happy with the team's performance. A lot of them weren't particularly impressed with Blake Snell. The lefty only went 3.1 innings, giving up six walks and two runs.

Fans were expecting to close out the series on Saturday, but instead, the team now have their backs up against the wall. Fans are hoping the Padres play their best game of the season on Sunday. They don't really have an option as it is an elimination game.

"Ratio how did we lose to a garbage team" one fan asked.

"Snell is so bad it's depressing" another fan said.

David @alohaDLO @Padres It’s okay. Hard to win when you have a different strike zone than degrom @Padres It’s okay. Hard to win when you have a different strike zone than degrom

Fans couldn't believe how this team came out after a big win in Game 1. They are hoping the San Diego Padres can put Saturday's game behind them and come out strong in Game 3.

San Diego Padres need a big game from Joe Musgrove on Sunday

LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres.

The projected starting pitcher for the Padres for Sunday's game is Joe Musgrove. He has had a great season so far this year. He has a 10-7 record with a 2.93 ERA, which ranks him 16th in the league. He also has a 1.08 WHIP, which ranks him 18th in the league.

With the San Diego Padres using four relievers in Saturday's loss, they need Musgrove to go deep. They can't afford to yank him early and get him into the bullpen game. They'll have to throw some tired arms if it gets to that.

The Padres need to jump on the Mets and do it early. They don't want to be trailing when All-Star closer Edwin Diaz comes into the game. They could also use a huge game from Manny Machado and Juan Soto.

With their season hanging in the balance, the Padres need to bring their A-game on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes