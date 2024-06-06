How did Manny Machado get injured? Potential replacements if the Padres third baseman is sidelined 

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was forced to exit the game early during the top of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels. Machado dashed to first base hoping to avoid a double play. While Fernando Tatis Jr. was out at second, Machado raced and reached on time.

However, the Padres star picked up an injury on his right leg while running. Machado was seen limping after reaching first base. While it seemed like a small injury, the Padres didn't want to risk it further as he walked out of the game toward the dugout.

Machado is a crucial hitter for the Padres and he might have to take it slow before getting back in the game. Since it does not seem to be a serious or season-ending injury, the club will want their third baseman to return without any strain.

There is no news about Manny Machado being placed on the injured list for now. Yet, if he were to miss game time, the Padres have potential replacements ready to fill in the void.

Padres' potential replacements if Manny Machado stays on injured list

The good news is that the Padres will likely have not one but two potential replacements if Manny Machado stays on the injured list. While it's unlikely to happen and a player like Machado cannot easily be replaced, someone will need to take his spot if he's sidelined for a week or two.

The Padres have Donovan Solano as their first option to take the third baseman position. Solano took over Machado's spot as a pitch-runner after his exit against the Angels. The slugger also continued to play at third base.

Apart from Solano, the Padres have Tyler Wade as another potential player to fill in. Wade and Solono could play his position in tandem or the Padres could shuffle between the two. Additionally, the Padres have Graham Pauley as their final option, who can come in from the minor leagues.

Machado took to a slow start this season, but he seems to be getting back on track. Machado has six home runs with a batting clip of .249, an OBP of .312 and an OPS of .688 this season. The Padres (32-33) will need their third baseman to stay healthy as they continue their battle in the NL West.

