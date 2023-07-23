How many home runs has Austin Riley hit in 2023? Breaking down the slugger's impressive streak at the plate

Austin Riley hit his 22nd home run of the 2023 season on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The home run happened in the third inning off of Adrian Houser.

This is now Riley's fifth straight game with a home run. There seems to be no pitcher in the world that can get the ball past him right now. He is absolutely on fire in the box.

Riley had to go down and get that ball, but it was not a problem. He golfed it out to left/center field for a no-doubter. It is almost unfair how Riley and the Atlanta Braves look this season. They are truly a juggernaut.

Austin Riley is hitting .270/.332/.486 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs. The most home runs he has hit in a single season is 38. With the way he is performing, he could top that number.

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves look like true contenders this season

The Atlanta Braves hold the best record in the MLB, with a record of 63-33. They have been bullies in the NL East, holding an 11.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

While Austin Riley has helped with this success, he is not the only one. Ronald Acuna Jr. is having an MVP-like season. He is hitting .328/.406/.579 with 23 home runs and a league-leading 45 stolen bases. He also leads the league in runs (85), OPS (.985), and total bases (224).

2023 Ronald Acuña Jr. Only three @Braves players in the past 100+ years have reached 45 stolen bases in a single season:1991 Otis Nixon1993 Otis Nixon2005 Rafael Furcal2023 Ronald Acuña Jr. pic.twitter.com/iiISWK2mnA

Another player having a monster season for the Braves is Matt Olson. He leads the National League in home runs with 32. He also leads the league with 80 RBIs and a .582 slugging percentage.

Behind this group, Atlanta will look to make some magic and go all the way this season. They will surely be one tough team to beat out in a series.

