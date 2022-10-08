How Many Home runs Were Hit in the 2021 MLB Postseason

The MLB postseason is upon us once again. With no shortage of heavy hitters taking the field for their team this season, we are bound to see a healthy amount of action.

During the 2021 postseason, fans were treated to 93 spectacular home runs. If we are to go by the teams that are back in the MLB postseason, we are likely to see at least that many, if not more.

The Atlanta Braves hit the most home runs in 2021. The Braves are back in the playoffs for the 5th straight season, this time as World Series champions. They will, however, be returning without Freddie Freeman, who hit 5 home runs for the team in the last MLB postseason.

Jamie Gatlin @JamieGatlin17



#MLB | #RedSox



One year ago today, Xander Bogaerts sent Fenway into a frenzy with a two-run homer off Gerrit Cole in the AL Wild Card game. The 2021 playoff run was full of unforgettable moments. One year ago today, Xander Bogaerts sent Fenway into a frenzy with a two-run homer off Gerrit Cole in the AL Wild Card game. The 2021 playoff run was full of unforgettable moments. #MLB | #RedSox https://t.co/QTpFgOjHCG

"One year ago today, Xander Bogaerts sent Fenway into a frenzy with a two-run homer off Gerrit Cole in the AL Wild Card game. The 2021 playoff run was full of unforgettable moments."

The Boston Red Sox lofted 22 home runs last year in the MLB postseason. However, they will not be returning this season. Rafael Devers led the charge for the Sox with 5 jacks of his own.

The third-place team in homers during the 2021 MLB postseason were the Houston Astros. Accounting for 10 of the 15 were Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, and Yordan Alvarez. Coming in with the best record in the American League, watch out for the Astros to inflict some serious damage this year.

The New York Yankees lost out in the Wild Card game last season. The Bronx Bombers managed only 2 home runs in that solitary game. However, with all-time AL home run champion Aaron Judge in their ranks, we can expect that number to be much higher.

Get Your Game On @GetYourGameOnP

Aaron Judge walks it off and the New York Yankees clinch a spot in the 2021 MLB Playoffs! #SquadUp Aaron Judge walks it off and the New York Yankees clinch a spot in the 2021 MLB Playoffs! #SquadUphttps://t.co/ODvmSbfnd8

"Aaron Judge walks it off and the New York Yankees clinch a spot in the 2021 MLB Playoffs!"

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the playoffs for the tenth straight season. Last year, the team bashed 14 long balls en route to the National League Conference Series. Although they eventually lost to the Braves, they now have Freddie Freeman, so expect that number to be much higher.

New arrivals on the scene this year include the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets. The two teams combined for 371 home runs in the regular season and host a plethora of big bats.

Get pumped for the 2022 MLB postseason.

Unlike any other, this year is bound to be a playoff theater. From new arrivals like the Seattle Mariners to legacy teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers - we are certain to never have a dull moment.

