How many kids does John Kruk have? Family life of Phillies legend explored

John Kruk is a former professional baseball first baseman and outfielder from the United States who now works as a color analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia's Phillies games. From 1986 through 1995, Kruk suited up for the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago White Sox.

A three-time MLB All-Star, Kruk started working as an ESPN baseball analyst after calling a time on his playing career. Being a former MLB star, Kruk's personal life has often been a topic of discussion among fans.

He reportedly wed Jamie Heeter in 1991 but the marriage ended in divorce eight years later. The very next year upon the turn of the millennium, he wed Melissa McLoughlin with whom he has three kids.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who are John Kruk's kids?

Kruk and Melissa have had three kids together so far, namely, Gavin, Kyle, and Kiera. Kruk often looks to be a role model for his kids as they navigate through the various stages of their life.

John Kruk @JohnKruk My daughter sent me this tonight, she said it epitomizes what we are all about!!! That little girl is now taller than me!!! My daughter sent me this tonight, she said it epitomizes what we are all about!!! That little girl is now taller than me!!! https://t.co/uNAMlKjxQA

As seen from his tweets, John Kruk is clearly a very proud parent. Just last year, his daughter Keira committed to Berry College to play for their Volleyball Team.

What has John Kruk been up to since his MLB days?

Since hanging up his boots in 1995, Kruk has had quite a diversified portfolio. The former Phillies star who now resides in New Jersey has worked for FOX, ESPN, and CBS covering the MLB while also making several appearances on regional telecasts in Philadelphia.

Back in 2010, he served as the National League team's head coach at the Taco Bell All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game. He would later go on to be the head coach for Seacrest Country Day School's softball team in 2016 after relocating to Naples, Florida.

In his first season with the Seacrest Stingrays, John Kruk was recognized as the district's Class 2A Coach of the Year by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association.

The Phillies legend has also enjoyed a successful acting career appearing in movies such as Fan from 1996, The Sandlot: Heading Home, and American Pastime. He has made some appearances on television shows as well such as Family Guy and Ring the Bell.

Poll : 0 votes