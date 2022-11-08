How many people were at the Astros parade today?

The Houston has capped off their season with the ultimate goal: an Astros parade. The parade is one of the best aspects of a sports team winning the championship. While it doesn't apply here since the Philadelphia Phillies were defeated in Houston, it's even more fun when the championship was won away from the home crowds.

Houston is a big city in a big state and has a very big fan base as a result. Their parade featured quite a few people, but how many exactly?

According to the Washington Post, there were over one million people in attendance. The Astros parade, which was to celebrate a team of less than 100 total personnel, exceeded one million fans.

For comparison, the 2017 Astros parade, after the team defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 in Los Angeles, featured somewhere between 750,000 and one million attendees.

Clearly, fans were a little more excited for this parade than the first one, which is interesting since it was the first World Series title in franchise history.

Perhaps, despite the alleged cheating and the controversy surrounding that title, the fan base has grown significantly since then.

What are the chances that the Houston Astros repeat as World Series champions?

There has not been a repeat World Series champion since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998 to 2000.

Doing so has proven to be a nearly impossible feat, as no team has really come close since then.

World Series Parade- Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman

However, the entirely too early odds give Houston a chance to do just that.

According to CBS Sports, the Dodgers are slightly favored over Houston right now.

Dodgers: +500

Astros: +550

Braves: +850

Yankees: +850

Mets: +1000

Blue Jays: +1400

Padres: +1400

Phillies: +1400

Mariners: +1800

Cardinals: +1800

Rays: +2200

This could change dramatically, though. If Trea Turner leaves Los Angeles and Houston signs Anthony Rizzo, they might then be the favorites.

There are a lot of moving pieces during free agency, but since Houston will retain much of their title team, they stand a great chance at winning again in 2023.

